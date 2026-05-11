4RLegacy Inc.

Hosted by

4RLegacy Inc.

About this event

Splash 4 Supplies: Community Field Day & Water Fest

Location Pending Final Confirmation — Dallas Area

General Admission - Presale
$20

Includes admission to Splash 4 Supplies Community Field Day & Water Fest featuring field day games, splash activities, music, vendors, giveaways, and family fun.

. Kids Splash Pass
Free

Free kids entry into the splash zone and family activity areas. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Community Vendor Booth
$50

Vendor booth space for small businesses, community organizations, boutiques, treat vendors, and service providers.

Food Vendor Booth
$75

Food vendor space for approved food businesses and snack vendors.

School Supply Sponsor
$25

Sponsor school supplies for local students and families preparing for the upcoming school year.

Add a donation for 4RLegacy Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!