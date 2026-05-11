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About this event
Includes admission to Splash 4 Supplies Community Field Day & Water Fest featuring field day games, splash activities, music, vendors, giveaways, and family fun.
Free kids entry into the splash zone and family activity areas. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Vendor booth space for small businesses, community organizations, boutiques, treat vendors, and service providers.
Food vendor space for approved food businesses and snack vendors.
Sponsor school supplies for local students and families preparing for the upcoming school year.
$
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