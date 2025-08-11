Splash For Cash! 5th Grade Camp Auction

Starting bid
Reserved Parking Spot in front parking lot August through January!
Reserved Parking Spot in front parking lot Friday through June!
Lunch with your favorite Teacher!
Your child will enjoy a special lunch with their favorite Teacher and 2 of their friends! Lunch will be sponsored by your PTA!
Special Pizza Lunch with Principal Cashman and 4 of your child's friends! PTA will sponsor lunch and drinks.
Special Pizza Lunch with AP Sharlow and 4 of your child's friends! PTA will sponsor lunch and drinks.
A special morning treat with Deputy Jordan and 2 of your buddies! PTA will sponsor Donuts and drinks.
Be the talk of the school and get dropped off or driven home from school with Deputy Jordan in his Police Car! What a ride!
Skip the line and receive special entrance to the dance 15 minutes early! INCLUDES (1) FREE Cheese or Pepperoni Pizza!
Get your request in and a special shout out!
1 Extra recess at the end of the day for your entire class! Woohoo!
4 Reserved front row spots at 5th Grade Graduation!
Be the sweetest kid in class! Cupcake party for your whole classroom!
Ever dreamed of giving your principal a sweet surprise? Here’s your chance! The winning bidder will earn the ultimate bragging rights (and some laughs!) by getting to pie our principal right in the face during Field Day!
Who wouldn’t love the chance to toss a pie at school leadership? Here’s your shot at making it happen! It’s a hilarious, memory-making moment that your kids (and you!) won’t forget—all while raising money for a great cause. Sweet, silly, and totally worth it! Field Day will be a blast!
