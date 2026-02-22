Splash-O-Ree 2026

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About this event
$
One set price for scout, sibling, or adult. Council cost is $30 per adult, $40 per scout/sibling. Siblings 5 and under are free.
We will NOT be charging for food. This is strictly the cost for council. If you would like to donate to the pack for food, please add a donation.
Any adult or sibling age 6 and up
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