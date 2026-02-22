Cub Scout Pack 106 Lakeland
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Cub Scout Pack 106 Lakeland

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Cub Scout Pack 106 Lakeland

About this event

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Splash-O-Ree 2026

11210 Cortez Blvd

Brooksville, FL 34613, USA

Add a donation for Cub Scout Pack 106 Lakeland

$

Scout
$40

One set price for scout, sibling, or adult. Council cost is $30 per adult, $40 per scout/sibling. Siblings 5 and under are free.

We will NOT be charging for food. This is strictly the cost for council. If you would like to donate to the pack for food, please add a donation.

Family Member
$30

Any adult or sibling age 6 and up

Siblings 5 & under
Free

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