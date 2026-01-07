Splash Party 2026 Celebration and Expo BULK

We are honored to offer bulk ticket opportunities as a way for individuals and homeschool programs to raise funds for their journey.

Bulk tickets are available in sets of 10

Cost: $9 per ticket

You may choose to earn $1–$10 per ticket sold , depending on how you price them

Our hope is that this opportunity helps fund curriculum, classes, field trips, supplies, or simply eases the financial load of homeschooling. Whether it blesses one homeschooler or supports an entire program, we are grateful to walk alongside you.

This celebration is our way of saying thank you—for your commitment, your creativity, and the care you pour into educating your children.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!