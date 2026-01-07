Bloom Homeschool Support

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Bloom Homeschool Support

About this event

Splash Party 2026 Celebration and Expo BULK

101 Wave Dr

Vista, CA 92083, USA

Bulk Tickets- A way to give back to you
$9

We are honored to offer bulk ticket opportunities as a way for individuals and homeschool programs to raise funds for their journey.

  • Bulk tickets are available in sets of 10
  • Cost: $9 per ticket
  • You may choose to earn $1–$10 per ticket sold, depending on how you price them

Our hope is that this opportunity helps fund curriculum, classes, field trips, supplies, or simply eases the financial load of homeschooling. Whether it blesses one homeschooler or supports an entire program, we are grateful to walk alongside you.

This celebration is our way of saying thank you—for your commitment, your creativity, and the care you pour into educating your children.

We can’t wait to celebrate with you!

Add a donation for Bloom Homeschool Support

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!