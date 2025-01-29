eventClosed

SPNDS Night Out Sponsorship

129 Park Ave

Swarthmore, PA 19081, USA

Bronze Level Sponsor
$250
Recognition at the event; Listed as a sponsor on event page; One ticket to the Night Out
Silver Level Sponsor
$500
groupTicketCaption
Recognition at the event; Listed as a sponsor on event page; Two tickets to the Night Out
Gold Level Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption
Recognition at the event; Listed as a sponsor on event page; Four tickets to the Night Out

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing