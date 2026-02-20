Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Everything you need for a magical backyard camping night, courtesy of Maureen's Friends! Roast s’mores over a Solo Stove firepit, snuggle up with a cozy L.L.Bean blanket, and explore the night sky with a telescope and constellation guide. The fun continues after dark with glow-in-the-dark lawn games and glow sticks. Perfect for creating unforgettable family memories — no campsite required! Estimated Value: $504
(Additional details of what's included):
This bundle includes everything you need to create unforgettable family memories:
Special thanks to Tierney Rogers & Dakota Smith
Starting bid
Check out all the best Philadelphia has to offer with your family! Courtesy of Play Pals, this basket includes:
*4 CityPass Tickets (winner can choose 3 out of 34 places to visit, including highlights like the Franklin Institute, Philadelphia Zoo, Aquarium, etc.)
*$200 Gift Card to be used towards Phillies Tickets (or food/merchandise at the game)
*Phillies Blanket
*2 Kids Phillies Hats
*2 Phillies Stainless Steel Mugs
*$30 Gift Card to Reading Terminal
Estimated Value $ 580
Special thanks to Linda Trifonas
Starting bid
Get outside and into the garden with this basket, courtesy of Jen's Friends. It includes:
Estimated Value: $400
Special thanks to Jessie Shaver
Starting bid
For all the Lego lovers! Courtesy of Maureen & Maura's PM Kindergartens, this basket contains Lego sets of all shapes and sizes: Frozen Arendelle Castle, Spidey & Friends, Lightning McQueen, a police boat, and a movie night. Also included are classic Lego and Duplo blocks, an ideas book, and activity cards for hours of open-ended Lego play! Finally, check out Legoland in Plymouth Meeting with four (4) admission tickets for the ultimate Lego inspiration. Estimated Value: $375
Special thanks to Rachel Creagan, Jordan Prior, & Daria Schuman
Starting bid
Arts and crafts galore! Courtesy of Lauren's Friends, this basket contains supplies for the ultimate crafting party for 12. Includes five crafts for a group, assorted art supplies, a $50 Michael's gift card, and a piece of pottery to paint at Busy Bee. Estimated Value: $310
Special thanks to Candice Logue & Stephanie Stackpole
Starting bid
Grab your bag and head to the water with this basket, courtesy of Angela’s friends! This tote comes packed with outdoor essentials including a water resistant blanket, Turkish towels, a variety of sunscreens, games, and more! Enjoy a gift card to Celia Bookshop to grab the perfect summer read and don’t forget your bottle of wine to chill in the Yeti Wine Chiller. Estimated Value: $350
Special thanks to Tara Manning
Starting bid
For the homebody in your life, this basket from Jen's Friends has it all.
Estimated Value: $265
Special thanks to Jessie Shaver
Starting bid
Calling all Philly sports fans! This basket from Sheri's Friends is packed with kids clothing and swag from all your favorite teams: Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Flyers and Union. This is the perfect way to help your kiddo get in on the fun and show their Philly pride.
Gift receipt is included for easy size/style exchanges at Rally House! 🦅⚾🏀🏒 Estimated Value: $420
Bryce Harper Nike T-Shirt - Red, Size Youth L/7
Phillies New Era Youth Adjustable Hat - Red
Phanatic Stare Cooling Headband - Green
Phillies Stripe Crew Socks - Youth
Stuffed Phanatic Collectible 14 inch Mascot
Saquon Barkley Kelly Green Jersey, Size 7
Eagles Cabled Cuff Pom Knit Hat - Kelly Green
Eagles Junior Size Football
Eagles Youth Receiver Gloves - Teal
Eagles Retro Kelly Green Pennant
76ers Hooded Sweatshirt - Blue, Size Youth L/7
76ers NBA Logo Pennant
76ers Squishy Stress Ball - Blue
Philadelphia Union T-Shirt, Size Youth L/7
Philadelphia Flyers Gritty T-Shirt, Size Youth L/7
Trevor Zegras Autographed Philadelphia Flyers Puck
Special thanks to Bridget Schroeder
Starting bid
Support local businesses and enjoy a selection of Swarthmore's finest. This basket includes:
Estimated Value: $225
Starting bid
Gifts for the host or chef (or yourself!):
Estimated Value: $182
Starting bid
Art appreciation! Featuring a gorgeous handmade footed bowl from local potter, Bob Deane (bowl measures 14" in diameter and 7" in height) and a voucher for two (2) admission tickets to Philadelphia Museum of Art (expire 6/30/2027). Estimated Value: $310
Special thanks to Jessie Shaver
Starting bid
Flowers depicts an iris and a clematis rendered in a synthetic watercolor medium, aquazol, on traditional watercolor paper. It includes images of real flowers and ghost images of the same types of flowers, illustrating the versatility of water as a medium. It is varnished with a coat of methyl cellulose, which removes the need for a glazing sheet, as long as the painting is kept away from cooking oils and fire place emissions. The framed painting measures 12"x16".
Hugh Phibbs is a working artist who lives in Swarthmore, PA. He earned a BA from Cornell and an MFA (painting) from the University of Michigan. He worked in paper preservation at the National Gallery of Art and taught preservation classes in conservation programs and in major museums around the world. He has exhibited his own art in Ithaca NY, Jackson and Casper WY, Washington DC, and Wilmington DE. He works in oil on linen and on paper and in synthetic watercolor on paper, varnished with methyl cellulose, probing the topography of flowers and the semantics of landscape.
Estimated Value: $500
Special thanks to the Phibbs Family
Starting bid
For the whisky collectors, this is a rare chance to acquire a limited-edition bottle of Johnnie Walker Vault: The Couture Blend.
Crafted from a selection of ten exceptional Scotch whiskies, the blend includes precious reserves aged for over 40 years, along with rare and ghost whiskies from long-closed distilleries.
Presented in a limited-edition crystal decanter, The Couture Blend is both a whisky and a work of art. Only 1,500 individually numbered decanters have been released worldwide, making it an exclusive collector’s piece.
Created by Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker in collaboration with renowned fashion designer Olivier Rousteing. Bottled at 44.8% ABV in a 700ml format. Estimated Value: $2,500
Special thanks to the DeSalvo Family
Starting bid
Celebrate in style at your next birthday party or special event with $100 toward a custom cake from Salty Boy Bakery (expires 3/21/27). Estimated Value: $100
Special thanks to Tierney Rogers
Starting bid
Win a day of charter fishing on a 37 ft Egg Harbor Sportfish! Winner can choose between an inshore charter for bass, bluefish, and/or fluke (good for families) OR an inshore charter for giant bluefin tuna (good for big game fisherman with fish easily over 400 lbs). Join the captain and mate with up to 6 additional guests for fun at sea! Charter leaves out of Point Pleasant, NJ and dates to be determined with winner. Estimated Value: $2,000
Special thanks to the Cordo Family
Starting bid
Prime seats to watch the Union take on DC United on Saturday, April 18 at 7:30pm. Includes four (4) Club tickets (Section 107, at the midfield line), access to Primepoint Club Lounge, and private entry through the Primepoint Club & Suite Entrance. Estimated Value: $800
Special thanks to the Stackpole Family
Starting bid
Cheer on the Phillies as they take on the Chicago Cubs on
Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40pm. The four tickets are for section 317, row 4, which is conveniently located near the Phanatic Phun Zone (IYKYK). Estimated Value: $280
Special thanks to the DeSalvo Family
Starting bid
Cheer for the Phillies as they take on the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40pm. The four tickets are for section 201, row 5. Did we mention it's BOGO Hotdog Night?! Estimated Value: $212
Starting bid
Hit the slopes with four (4) lift tickets to Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Union Dale, PA. Widely considered one of the best ski resorts in Pennsylvania, Elk Mountain boasts 27 well-groomed trails and 1,000 feet of vertical drop. Tickets are valid for one midweek (Monday through Friday except holidays) day or night lift ticket, expires end of 26/27 season. Estimated Value: $344
Special thanks to Jordan Prior
Starting bid
Treat out-of-town guests or yourself to a night in the relaxing Swarthmore Inn! One night stay at the Swarthmore Inn and a $50 dining credit toward Broad Table Tavern. Estimated Value: $280
Starting bid
Improve your golf game in time for spring and summer! $250 gift card to Five Iron Golf (any location) to be used toward simulator rentals, lessons, or food and beverage. Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Discover the benefits of sauna and red light therapy with this ten (10) session pack of passes to the infrared sauna at Move Well PT in Swarthmore. These innovative treatments provide deep relaxation, muscle recovery, and skin rejuvenation—all in one experience. Estimated Value: $160
Special thanks to Emma Phibbs
Starting bid
Work on wellness with this bundle of five (5) classes at Pure Barre Media and five (5) passes to the infrared sauna at Move Well PT in Swarthmore. A fusion of Pilates, yoga, and ballet, Pure Barre is a low impact, full body workout for everybody. Bundle includes a pair of grip socks for class. (Pure Barre classes must be used within 30 days of when the first class is taken.) Estimated Value: $283
Starting bid
This deeply relaxing Japanese-inspired treatment, offered in a private suite, nourishes the scalp, improves circulation and melts away tension. The Yume Headspa Scalp Therapy experience blends spa-level relaxation with restorative hair health, renewing the hair and scalp while restoring the body, mind and soul. Valid for Glen Mills location. Estimated Value $175
Starting bid
Get a head start on your next sports sign-up with a $100 gift certificate to Swarthmore Recreation Association. Can be applied toward any programming activity. Estimated Value: $100
Starting bid
Dubbed America's garden capital, explore the best of Philadelphia's green spaces with two tickets to Chanticleer, Tyler Arboretum, Winterthur, and Longwood Gardens. Package includes 2 guest passes to the Chanticleer, 2 guest passes to the Tyler Arboretum (not valid for entry to special events, programs or fundraisers, expires 3/31/27), 2 guest passes to Winterthur (not valid for special events, expire 3/31/27) and 2 tickets to Longwood Gardens (not valid for specially ticketed events or performances, expires 2/4/27). Estimated Value: $194
Starting bid
Your next rainy day with the kids is sorted! Four (4) Open Jump passes to Jumpers in Newtown Square and a $100 gift card to Shake Shack. Estimated Value: $150
Starting bid
Elevate your evening in the heart of the city with a $50 gift card to The Dandelion (can be used at any STARR Restaurant Group location) and a voucher for two (2) tickets to a select Philadelphia Orchestra concert in Marian Anderson Hall in the 25-26 season. Estimated Value: $230
Starting bid
Consider date night sorted! Enjoy dinner at Bridget's Steakhouse in Ambler, followed by a show at Act II Playhouse (you can't miss with anything starring Tony Braithwaite!). Act II voucher valid until June 30, 2027. Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out in the city in Washington Square with a $50 gift card to Talula's Garden (can be used at any STARR Restaurant Group location) and two tickets to any show at the Walnut Street Theatre, America's oldest theatre (Valid for the 2026-2027 season, expires 5/1/27. Only available for first 4 weeks of performance run for weeknight performances. No tickets are redeemable for Saturday or Sunday matinee or evening performances.) Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Discover local favorites with a $50 gift card to Sterling Pig Brewery in Media, a hat and t-shirt from Sterling Pig, and two (2) tickets to any show at Hedgerow Theatre in Rose Valley. Estimated Value: $150
Special thanks to Hallie Yancey
Starting bid
Enjoy dinner or drinks at Maris Mediterranean before catching a show at the Media Theatre. Includes a $25 gift card to Maris and two (2) tickets to any Media Theatre production (good for any 2025/2026 season Broadway Series or Youth Ensemble, exp 5/25/26). Estimated Value: $120
Special thanks to Hallie Yancey
Starting bid
Grab a beer at Tired Hands Brewery and catch a concert at Ardmore Music Hall! This package includes a $25 gift card to Tired Hands Brewery, two tickets to any show at Ardmore Music Hall, and a $50 gift card to AMH for food or drinks during the show. Tickets are for standing room. Estimated Value: $145
Starting bid
Remember the Play Pals class forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Starting bid
Remember Jen's Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Starting bid
Remember Lauren's Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Starting bid
Remember Angela's Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Starting bid
Remember Maureen's Preschool Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Starting bid
Remember Sheri's Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Starting bid
Remember Maura's Kindergarten Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Starting bid
Remember Maureen's Kindergarten Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
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