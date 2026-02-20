Silent Auction

Flowers depicts an iris and a clematis rendered in a synthetic watercolor medium, aquazol, on traditional watercolor paper. It includes images of real flowers and ghost images of the same types of flowers, illustrating the versatility of water as a medium. It is varnished with a coat of methyl cellulose, which removes the need for a glazing sheet, as long as the painting is kept away from cooking oils and fire place emissions. The framed painting measures 12"x16".





Hugh Phibbs is a working artist who lives in Swarthmore, PA. He earned a BA from Cornell and an MFA (painting) from the University of Michigan. He worked in paper preservation at the National Gallery of Art and taught preservation classes in conservation programs and in major museums around the world. He has exhibited his own art in Ithaca NY, Jackson and Casper WY, Washington DC, and Wilmington DE. He works in oil on linen and on paper and in synthetic watercolor on paper, varnished with methyl cellulose, probing the topography of flowers and the semantics of landscape.





Estimated Value: $500





Special thanks to the Phibbs Family