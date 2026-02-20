Swarthmore Presbyterian Nursery Day School
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Swarthmore Presbyterian Nursery Day School

Hosted by

Swarthmore Presbyterian Nursery Day School

About this event

Sales closed

Silent Auction

Pick-up location

727 Harvard Ave, Swarthmore, PA 19081, USA

Under the Stars Family Camping Bundle item
Under the Stars Family Camping Bundle
$300

Starting bid

Everything you need for a magical backyard camping night, courtesy of Maureen's Friends! Roast s’mores over a Solo Stove firepit, snuggle up with a cozy L.L.Bean blanket, and explore the night sky with a telescope and constellation guide. The fun continues after dark with glow-in-the-dark lawn games and glow sticks. Perfect for creating unforgettable family memories — no campsite required! Estimated Value: $504


(Additional details of what's included):

This bundle includes everything you need to create unforgettable family memories:

  • Solo Stove Firepit — A sleek, smokeless firepit that makes backyard campfires easy and mess-free.
  • Vermont Marshmallow Company S’mores Kit — Gourmet marshmallows and all the fixings for the ultimate fireside treat.
  • Bass Pro Shops Roasting Sticks — Durable, extendable sticks for perfectly toasted marshmallows.
  • L.L.Bean Blanket — A cozy, high-quality blanket for snuggling up under the stars.
  • Telescope — Spark curiosity and explore the night sky together.
  • Constellation Guide Book — Learn to spot constellations and make stargazing interactive and fun.
  • Glow-in-the-Dark Lawn Game — Keep the kids entertained after sunset.
  • Glow Sticks — Add a little extra sparkle to your evening adventure.

Special thanks to Tierney Rogers & Dakota Smith

Philly Family Fun! item
Philly Family Fun! item
Philly Family Fun!
$350

Starting bid

Check out all the best Philadelphia has to offer with your family! Courtesy of Play Pals, this basket includes:


*4 CityPass Tickets (winner can choose 3 out of 34 places to visit, including highlights like the Franklin Institute, Philadelphia Zoo, Aquarium, etc.)

*$200 Gift Card to be used towards Phillies Tickets (or food/merchandise at the game)

*Phillies Blanket

*2 Kids Phillies Hats

*2 Phillies Stainless Steel Mugs

*$30 Gift Card to Reading Terminal


Estimated Value $ 580


Special thanks to Linda Trifonas

Garden Guru item
Garden Guru
$215

Starting bid

Get outside and into the garden with this basket, courtesy of Jen's Friends. It includes:

  • a copy of Into the Weeds: How to Garden like a Forager from Celia Bookshop
  • Liatris Blazing Star bulbs (80)
  • Original floral art, painting of ranunculus on wood, by local artist Steph Untz
  • two (2) tickets to Tyler Arboretum (home of the stunning Promise of Spring mural by Steph Untz)
  • two (2) tickets to Winterthur Museum & Garden
  • stationery, a picnic blanket, honey & year-long family membership to Swarthmore’s Scott Arboretum
  • floral bandana
  • assorted Sow the Magic seeds
  • Planting the Rainbow board book

Estimated Value: $400


Special thanks to Jessie Shaver

Lego Lovers item
Lego Lovers item
Lego Lovers item
Lego Lovers
$200

Starting bid

For all the Lego lovers! Courtesy of Maureen & Maura's PM Kindergartens, this basket contains Lego sets of all shapes and sizes: Frozen Arendelle Castle, Spidey & Friends, Lightning McQueen, a police boat, and a movie night. Also included are classic Lego and Duplo blocks, an ideas book, and activity cards for hours of open-ended Lego play! Finally, check out Legoland in Plymouth Meeting with four (4) admission tickets for the ultimate Lego inspiration. Estimated Value: $375

Special thanks to Rachel Creagan, Jordan Prior, & Daria Schuman

Creators Crate item
Creators Crate item
Creators Crate
$160

Starting bid

Arts and crafts galore! Courtesy of Lauren's Friends, this basket contains supplies for the ultimate crafting party for 12. Includes five crafts for a group, assorted art supplies, a $50 Michael's gift card, and a piece of pottery to paint at Busy Bee. Estimated Value: $310

Special thanks to Candice Logue & Stephanie Stackpole

Fun in the Sun item
Fun in the Sun item
Fun in the Sun
$200

Starting bid

Grab your bag and head to the water with this basket, courtesy of Angela’s friends! This tote comes packed with outdoor essentials including a water resistant blanket, Turkish towels, a variety of sunscreens, games, and more! Enjoy a gift card to Celia Bookshop to grab the perfect summer read and don’t forget your bottle of wine to chill in the Yeti Wine Chiller. Estimated Value: $350

  • LL Bean Large Zip Top Tote Bag
  • LL Bean Sunbuster Blanket 
  • (2) 100% Cotton Oversized Turkish Towels 
  • Yeti Wine Bottle Cooler 
  • Portable Fire Pit 
  • $30 gift card to Celia Bookshop
  • Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Lip Protector 30 SPF 
  • Supergoop! SPF 50 Play Everyday Suntan Lotion 
  • Blue Lizard Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 
  • Blue Lizard Mineral Face and Body Stick SPF 50
  • (2) Pair of TYR Kid’s Swim Goggles
  • Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza Poolside (Water Resistant Cards)
  • UNO Splash (Water Resistant Cards)
  • Bunch O Balloons Reusable Water Balloons (8 Pack) 
  • Wet bags (perfect for transporting wet bathing suits/clothes or keeping things organized)

Special thanks to Tara Manning

Cozy Care Package item
Cozy Care Package item
Cozy Care Package
$140

Starting bid

For the homebody in your life, this basket from Jen's Friends has it all.

  • Selection of gifts from 3 Potato 4 in Media, including cozy socks, a bandana, assorted keychains, and a zippered pouch
  • ceramic mug and tea
  • scented candle and matches
  • Handmade birdhouse from local potter, Bob Deane
  • soft Tommy Hilfiger throw blanket

Estimated Value: $265


Special thanks to Jessie Shaver

Philly Sports Phan item
Philly Sports Phan item
Philly Sports Phan
$275

Starting bid

Calling all Philly sports fans! This basket from Sheri's Friends is packed with kids clothing and swag from all your favorite teams: Eagles, Phillies, 76ers, Flyers and Union. This is the perfect way to help your kiddo get in on the fun and show their Philly pride.
Gift receipt is included for easy size/style exchanges at Rally House! 🦅⚾🏀🏒 Estimated Value: $420

Bryce Harper Nike T-Shirt - Red, Size Youth L/7
Phillies New Era Youth Adjustable Hat - Red
Phanatic Stare Cooling Headband - Green
Phillies Stripe Crew Socks - Youth
Stuffed Phanatic Collectible 14 inch Mascot

Saquon Barkley Kelly Green Jersey, Size 7
Eagles Cabled Cuff Pom Knit Hat - Kelly Green
Eagles Junior Size Football
Eagles Youth Receiver Gloves - Teal
Eagles Retro Kelly Green Pennant

76ers Hooded Sweatshirt - Blue, Size Youth L/7
76ers NBA Logo Pennant
76ers Squishy Stress Ball - Blue

Philadelphia Union T-Shirt, Size Youth L/7

Philadelphia Flyers Gritty T-Shirt, Size Youth L/7
Trevor Zegras Autographed Philadelphia Flyers Puck


Special thanks to Bridget Schroeder

Keep it in the Ville item
Keep it in the Ville
$150

Starting bid

Support local businesses and enjoy a selection of Swarthmore's finest. This basket includes:

  • Kaycee Conallen Design Studio $50 gift card and brass trinket bowl
  • Lil' Boutique Nail Care $75 gift card
  • Swarthmore Co-op $25 gift card
  • Celia Bookshop $25 gift card
  • Unruly Nature granola
  • journal and assorted pens from Of Aspen

Estimated Value: $225

Kitchen Collection item
Kitchen Collection
$90

Starting bid

Gifts for the host or chef (or yourself!):

  • Rifle Paper Co. recipe tin & cards
  • set of three striped spreaders from SBDS
  • Indaba block print cotton napkins (set of 4)
  • Handmade herb stripper
  • Stonewall Kitchen scone mix
  • Ceramic spoon rest
  • Wooden spoon set

Estimated Value: $182

Pottery & PhAM item
Pottery & PhAM item
Pottery & PhAM item
Pottery & PhAM
$160

Starting bid

Art appreciation! Featuring a gorgeous handmade footed bowl from local potter, Bob Deane (bowl measures 14" in diameter and 7" in height) and a voucher for two (2) admission tickets to Philadelphia Museum of Art (expire 6/30/2027). Estimated Value: $310


Special thanks to Jessie Shaver

Hugh Phibbs "Flowers" Original Painting item
Hugh Phibbs "Flowers" Original Painting
$225

Starting bid

Flowers depicts an iris and a clematis rendered in a synthetic watercolor medium, aquazol, on traditional watercolor paper. It includes images of real flowers and ghost images of the same types of flowers, illustrating the versatility of water as a medium. It is varnished with a coat of methyl cellulose, which removes the need for a glazing sheet, as long as the painting is kept away from cooking oils and fire place emissions. The framed painting measures 12"x16".


Hugh Phibbs is a working artist who lives in Swarthmore, PA. He earned a BA from Cornell and an MFA (painting) from the University of Michigan. He worked in paper preservation at the National Gallery of Art and taught preservation classes in conservation programs and in major museums around the world. He has exhibited his own art in Ithaca NY, Jackson and Casper WY, Washington DC, and Wilmington DE. He works in oil on linen and on paper and in synthetic watercolor on paper, varnished with methyl cellulose, probing the topography of flowers and the semantics of landscape.


Estimated Value: $500


Special thanks to the Phibbs Family

Johnnie Walker Vault: The Couture Blend item
Johnnie Walker Vault: The Couture Blend item
Johnnie Walker Vault: The Couture Blend
$1,000

Starting bid

For the whisky collectors, this is a rare chance to acquire a limited-edition bottle of Johnnie Walker Vault: The Couture Blend.


Crafted from a selection of ten exceptional Scotch whiskies, the blend includes precious reserves aged for over 40 years, along with rare and ghost whiskies from long-closed distilleries.


Presented in a limited-edition crystal decanter, The Couture Blend is both a whisky and a work of art. Only 1,500 individually numbered decanters have been released worldwide, making it an exclusive collector’s piece.


Created by Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker in collaboration with renowned fashion designer Olivier Rousteing. Bottled at 44.8% ABV in a 700ml format. Estimated Value: $2,500


Special thanks to the DeSalvo Family

Custom Cake from Salty Boy Bakery item
Custom Cake from Salty Boy Bakery item
Custom Cake from Salty Boy Bakery
$50

Starting bid

Celebrate in style at your next birthday party or special event with $100 toward a custom cake from Salty Boy Bakery (expires 3/21/27). Estimated Value: $100

Special thanks to Tierney Rogers

Better Attitude Fishing Charter item
Better Attitude Fishing Charter item
Better Attitude Fishing Charter
$750

Starting bid

Win a day of charter fishing on a 37 ft Egg Harbor Sportfish! Winner can choose between an inshore charter for bass, bluefish, and/or fluke (good for families) OR an inshore charter for giant bluefin tuna (good for big game fisherman with fish easily over 400 lbs). Join the captain and mate with up to 6 additional guests for fun at sea! Charter leaves out of Point Pleasant, NJ and dates to be determined with winner. Estimated Value: $2,000

Special thanks to the Cordo Family

Union VIP Tickets item
Union VIP Tickets item
Union VIP Tickets
$350

Starting bid

Prime seats to watch the Union take on DC United on Saturday, April 18 at 7:30pm. Includes four (4) Club tickets (Section 107, at the midfield line), access to Primepoint Club Lounge, and private entry through the Primepoint Club & Suite Entrance. Estimated Value: $800


Special thanks to the Stackpole Family

Phillies vs. Cubs Tickets (4) item
Phillies vs. Cubs Tickets (4)
$140

Starting bid

Cheer on the Phillies as they take on the Chicago Cubs on
Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40pm. The four tickets are for section 317, row 4, which is conveniently located near the Phanatic Phun Zone (IYKYK). Estimated Value: $280


Special thanks to the DeSalvo Family

Phillies vs. Giants Tickets (4) item
Phillies vs. Giants Tickets (4)
$100

Starting bid

Cheer for the Phillies as they take on the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, April 28 at 6:40pm. The four tickets are for section 201, row 5. Did we mention it's BOGO Hotdog Night?! Estimated Value: $212

Elk Mountain Lift Tickets item
Elk Mountain Lift Tickets item
Elk Mountain Lift Tickets item
Elk Mountain Lift Tickets
$175

Starting bid

Hit the slopes with four (4) lift tickets to Elk Mountain Ski Resort in Union Dale, PA. Widely considered one of the best ski resorts in Pennsylvania, Elk Mountain boasts 27 well-groomed trails and 1,000 feet of vertical drop. Tickets are valid for one midweek (Monday through Friday except holidays) day or night lift ticket, expires end of 26/27 season. Estimated Value: $344


Special thanks to Jordan Prior

Swarthmore Staycation item
Swarthmore Staycation item
Swarthmore Staycation
$140

Starting bid

Treat out-of-town guests or yourself to a night in the relaxing Swarthmore Inn! One night stay at the Swarthmore Inn and a $50 dining credit toward Broad Table Tavern. Estimated Value: $280

Five Iron Golf item
Five Iron Golf item
Five Iron Golf item
Five Iron Golf
$125

Starting bid

Improve your golf game in time for spring and summer! $250 gift card to Five Iron Golf (any location) to be used toward simulator rentals, lessons, or food and beverage. Estimated Value: $250

Move Well Infrared Sauna Bundle item
Move Well Infrared Sauna Bundle item
Move Well Infrared Sauna Bundle
$80

Starting bid

Discover the benefits of sauna and red light therapy with this ten (10) session pack of passes to the infrared sauna at Move Well PT in Swarthmore. These innovative treatments provide deep relaxation, muscle recovery, and skin rejuvenation—all in one experience. Estimated Value: $160


Special thanks to Emma Phibbs

Pure Barre & Sauna Bundle item
Pure Barre & Sauna Bundle item
Pure Barre & Sauna Bundle item
Pure Barre & Sauna Bundle
$140

Starting bid

Work on wellness with this bundle of five (5) classes at Pure Barre Media and five (5) passes to the infrared sauna at Move Well PT in Swarthmore. A fusion of Pilates, yoga, and ballet, Pure Barre is a low impact, full body workout for everybody. Bundle includes a pair of grip socks for class. (Pure Barre classes must be used within 30 days of when the first class is taken.) Estimated Value: $283

Joseph Anthony Signature Headspa Therapy item
Joseph Anthony Signature Headspa Therapy item
Joseph Anthony Signature Headspa Therapy
$90

Starting bid

This deeply relaxing Japanese-inspired treatment, offered in a private suite, nourishes the scalp, improves circulation and melts away tension. The Yume Headspa Scalp Therapy experience blends spa-level relaxation with restorative hair health, renewing the hair and scalp while restoring the body, mind and soul. Valid for Glen Mills location. Estimated Value $175

SRA Gift Certificate item
SRA Gift Certificate
$75

Starting bid

Get a head start on your next sports sign-up with a $100 gift certificate to Swarthmore Recreation Association. Can be applied toward any programming activity. Estimated Value: $100

America's Garden Capital item
America's Garden Capital item
America's Garden Capital item
America's Garden Capital
$80

Starting bid

Dubbed America's garden capital, explore the best of Philadelphia's green spaces with two tickets to Chanticleer, Tyler Arboretum, Winterthur, and Longwood Gardens. Package includes 2 guest passes to the Chanticleer, 2 guest passes to the Tyler Arboretum (not valid for entry to special events, programs or fundraisers, expires 3/31/27), 2 guest passes to Winterthur (not valid for special events, expire 3/31/27) and 2 tickets to Longwood Gardens (not valid for specially ticketed events or performances, expires 2/4/27). Estimated Value: $194

Rainy Day Plan item
Rainy Day Plan item
Rainy Day Plan item
Rainy Day Plan
$75

Starting bid

Your next rainy day with the kids is sorted! Four (4) Open Jump passes to Jumpers in Newtown Square and a $100 gift card to Shake Shack. Estimated Value: $150

The Dandelion & The Orchestra item
The Dandelion & The Orchestra item
The Dandelion & The Orchestra
$115

Starting bid

Elevate your evening in the heart of the city with a $50 gift card to The Dandelion (can be used at any STARR Restaurant Group location) and a voucher for two (2) tickets to a select Philadelphia Orchestra concert in Marian Anderson Hall in the 25-26 season. Estimated Value: $230

Bridget's Steakhouse & Act II Playhouse item
Bridget's Steakhouse & Act II Playhouse item
Bridget's Steakhouse & Act II Playhouse
$100

Starting bid

Consider date night sorted! Enjoy dinner at Bridget's Steakhouse in Ambler, followed by a show at Act II Playhouse (you can't miss with anything starring Tony Braithwaite!). Act II voucher valid until June 30, 2027. Estimated Value: $200

Talula's Garden & Walnut Street Theatre item
Talula's Garden & Walnut Street Theatre item
Talula's Garden & Walnut Street Theatre item
Talula's Garden & Walnut Street Theatre
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out in the city in Washington Square with a $50 gift card to Talula's Garden (can be used at any STARR Restaurant Group location) and two tickets to any show at the Walnut Street Theatre, America's oldest theatre (Valid for the 2026-2027 season, expires 5/1/27. Only available for first 4 weeks of performance run for weeknight performances. No tickets are redeemable for Saturday or Sunday matinee or evening performances.) Estimated Value: $200

Sterling Pig & Hedgerow item
Sterling Pig & Hedgerow item
Sterling Pig & Hedgerow item
Sterling Pig & Hedgerow
$75

Starting bid

Discover local favorites with a $50 gift card to Sterling Pig Brewery in Media, a hat and t-shirt from Sterling Pig, and two (2) tickets to any show at Hedgerow Theatre in Rose Valley. Estimated Value: $150


Special thanks to Hallie Yancey

Maris & Media Theatre item
Maris & Media Theatre item
Maris & Media Theatre item
Maris & Media Theatre
$60

Starting bid

Enjoy dinner or drinks at Maris Mediterranean before catching a show at the Media Theatre. Includes a $25 gift card to Maris and two (2) tickets to any Media Theatre production (good for any 2025/2026 season Broadway Series or Youth Ensemble, exp 5/25/26). Estimated Value: $120


Special thanks to Hallie Yancey

Tired Hands & Ardmore Music Hall item
Tired Hands & Ardmore Music Hall item
Tired Hands & Ardmore Music Hall item
Tired Hands & Ardmore Music Hall
$70

Starting bid

Grab a beer at Tired Hands Brewery and catch a concert at Ardmore Music Hall! This package includes a $25 gift card to Tired Hands Brewery, two tickets to any show at Ardmore Music Hall, and a $50 gift card to AMH for food or drinks during the show. Tickets are for standing room. Estimated Value: $145

Play Pals Box item
Play Pals Box
$50

Starting bid

Remember the Play Pals class forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)

Jen's Friends Box item
Jen's Friends Box
$50

Starting bid

Remember Jen's Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)

Lauren's Friends Box item
Lauren's Friends Box
$50

Starting bid

Remember Lauren's Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)

Angela's Friends Box item
Angela's Friends Box
$50

Starting bid

Remember Angela's Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)

Maureen's AM Friends Box item
Maureen's AM Friends Box
$50

Starting bid

Remember Maureen's Preschool Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)

Sheri's Friends Box item
Sheri's Friends Box
$50

Starting bid

Remember Sheri's Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)

Maura's PM Kindergarten Box item
Maura's PM Kindergarten Box
$50

Starting bid

Remember Maura's Kindergarten Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)

Maureen's PM Kindergarten Box item
Maureen's PM Kindergarten Box
$50

Starting bid

Remember Maureen's Kindergarten Friends forever with this wooden box painted with fingerprint flowers created by your classmates and teachers. Estimated Value: Priceless :)

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