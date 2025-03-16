SPNDS Silent Auction

Original 18x24" watercolor painting in a wooden frame by local artist, Hugh Phibbs. Phibbs is a working artist who lives in Swarthmore, PA. He earned a BA from Cornell and an MFA (painting) from the University of Michigan. He worked in paper preservation at the National Gallery of Art and taught preservation classes in conservation programs and in major museums around the world. He has exhibited his own art in Ithaca NY, Jackson and Casper WY, Washington DC, and Wilmington DE. He works in oil on linen and on paper and in synthetic watercolor on paper, varnished with methyl cellulose, probing the topography of flowers and the semantics of landscape. Estimated Value: $450 Special thanks to the Phibbs Family