SPNDS Silent Auction

Get outside and into the garden with your family with this basket, courtesy of the Play Pals. The basket includes a $100 gift card to Terrain, four (4) tickets to Winterthur, a gift selection from Terrain, $50 gift certificate Miller Greenhouse, pollinator house, picnic blanket, honey & year-long family membership to Swarthmore’s Scott Arboretum. Estimated Value: $450 Special thanks to Jessie King
Focus on self-care with this relaxation and wellness basket courtesy of Jen's Friends. Contents include a breathwork session with Breathe with Stephen, customized LL Bean Boat and Tote large bag with zip closure, citrus mint shower steamers, hydration mask set, Osea body oil, neck wrap, Linnea soy-based candle in moss scent, and a morning meditations book. Estimated Value: $434 Special thanks to Tara Manning
Kick off the summer with this basket from Amy's AM Friends. This basket includes a tent, two folding outdoor chairs, child-sized fishing pole and tackle equipment, insulated mugs, drink holders, card games, harmonica, portable blender, portable fan, flashlight, cooler bag, poncho, bug spray, and s’mores materials. Estimated Value: $220 Special thanks to Dakota Smith
Consider date night sorted for a while, courtesy of Angela's Friends. Includes $125 gift card to Azie Media, $150 gift cards each to Spasso Italian Grill, La Catrina, and La Belle Epoque Wine Bistro, $25 gift card to Salty Boy Bakery, two (2) bottles of wine. Estimated Value: $625 Special thanks to Daria Schuman & Glenna Cordo
For the little Philadelphia sports fan in your life! Courtesy of Maureen's AM Friends, this basket contains everything you could need to support your favorite teams. Includes: Eagles sweatshirt YM, Phillies jersey YM, Union shirt YM, Sixers shirt YM, Union headband, Gritty keychain, Flyers stickers, Phillies socks, Eagles water bottle, Eagles backpack, Jalen Hurts poster, Phillies baseball cap, Eagles storage box, and a $60 Gift Card to Phillies.com (can be used toward tickets or fan gear). Estimated Value: $450 Special thanks to Katie O’Brien
Calling all Lego lovers! Courtesy of Amy's PM Kindergarten, this basket contains Orchid Lego set, Lego City car wash set, Lego City activity book, Lego head coffee mug, mini figure Mini Puzzle, Lego Space keychain, Lego Superhero activity book, Lego baseplate, Lego pen w/ mini figure, brick building notebook, large Lego head storage and more! Estimated Value: $215 Special thanks to Candice Logue & Suzanna Seltzer
Courtesy of Maureen's Kindergarten Friends, this basket has everything you'll need for your next movie night! Includes AMC gift card for movie tickets, popcorn & drinks for 4; $50 320 gift card for pizza or any other movie snacks, $20 Netflix gift card to rent or buy, and boxed candy and popcorn. Estimated Value: $220 Special thanks to Heather Tirpak
Enjoy a selection of Swarthmore's finest courtesy of Sheri's Friends. This basket includes: Kaycee Conallen Design Studio $50 gift card and set of brass trinket bowls, Swarthmore Co-op $100 gift card, Lil' Boutique Nail Care $75 gift card, Plank'd Fitness one month group fitness membership, Unruly Nature granola, Swarthmore College crewneck sweatshirt, DJECO games from Kandy Kids, local candle and pottery match striker from Harvey Oak Mercantile, Art Deco wrapping paper book and pens from Of Aspen, and Swarthmore stickers from Primitive Shirts. Estimated Value: $500 Special thanks to Emily Spengler
Original 18x24" watercolor painting in a wooden frame by local artist, Hugh Phibbs. Phibbs is a working artist who lives in Swarthmore, PA. He earned a BA from Cornell and an MFA (painting) from the University of Michigan. He worked in paper preservation at the National Gallery of Art and taught preservation classes in conservation programs and in major museums around the world. He has exhibited his own art in Ithaca NY, Jackson and Casper WY, Washington DC, and Wilmington DE. He works in oil on linen and on paper and in synthetic watercolor on paper, varnished with methyl cellulose, probing the topography of flowers and the semantics of landscape. Estimated Value: $450 Special thanks to the Phibbs Family
Ensemble Photo Shoot - 60 min photo shoot documenting life at home with the family, all digital edits (both high and low-resolution downloads), access to an online gallery for 30 days for an easy download experience. Can be used anytime within 2025 and as photographer availability permits. Estimated Value: $400 Special thanks to the Reddinger Family
Enjoy an in-home consultation with Kaycee Conallen to help you address any problem rooms or renovation options. We can work through design elements such as custom cabinetry, space planning, furniture layout, paint colors, lighting, and more. The consultation provides expert advice, actionable steps and resources for how to pull your ideas together and make your spaces beloved. Estimated Value: $300 Special thanks to Kaycee Conallen Design Studio
Celebrate in style at your next party or birthday with $150 toward a custom cake from Salty Boy Bakery (expires 3/22/26). Estimated Value: $150 Special thanks to Tierney Rogers
Win a day of charter fishing on a 37 ft Egg Harbor Sportfish! Winner can choose between an inshore charter for bass, bluefish, and/or fluke (good for families) OR an inshore charter for giant bluefin tuna (good for big game fisherman with fish easily over 400 lbs). Join the captain and mate with up to 6 additional guests for fun at sea! Charter leaves out of Point Pleasant, NJ and dates to be determined with winner. Estimated Value: $2,000 Special thanks to the Cordo Family
Designed by Donald Ross and Robert White, Buck Hill Golf Club is one of the preeminent golf courses of the Pocono Mountains. Bid on this opportunity for two (2) people to enjoy a round of 18 holes of golf. Expires 12/26/25. Estimated Value: $200 Special thanks to the Foster Family
Prime seats to watch the Union take on Colorado on Friday July 26 at 7:30pm. Package includes four (4) Club tickets (Section 107, at the midfield line), access to Primepoint Club Lounge & a parking pass. Estimated Value: $900 Special thanks to the Stackpole Family
Cheer on the Phillies as they take on the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, April 2 at 6:45pm. The four tickets are for section 317, row 4, which is conveniently located near the Phanatic Phun Zone (IYKYK). Estimated Value: $300 Special thanks to the DeSalvo Family
Watch the Phillies take on the defending world champion LA Dodgers on Friday, April 4 at 6:45pm. The four tickets are for section 412, row 3. Estimated Value: $225
One year membership to the infrared sauna/red light therapy at Move Well Physical Therapy in Swarthmore. Valid for 2025-2026, one 30 minutes session per day, limit of 3 per week. Booking based on availability. Estimated Value: $399 Special thanks to Emma Phibbs
Enjoy a spa treatment or two at the Rittenhouse Spa with a $400 gift card. Estimated Value: $400 Special thanks to the Hashimoto Family
Skin that glows starts with a Joseph Anthony facial at Springfield location: signature facial with one enhancer, Brine light inhalation therapy room; and $50 gift card to Martindale's Health Store. Estimated Value: $200
Get inspiration for your garden with four (4) tickets to Winterthur Gardens and four (4) guest passes to Longwood Gardens (expire 10/20/25, not valid for special ticketed events). Then act on that inspiration with a 1-hour consultation with a local landscape architect from Union Landscape Design and a $25 gift card to Wolff's. Also includes a large selection of garden-themed gifts from Three Potato Four in Media. Estimate Value: $550 Special thanks to Jessie King
Bring more beauty and joy to your life with this framed trio of floral art by local artist Dora Cuenca, gift selection from Of Aspen in Swarthmore, and a Media Florist gift card for spring arrangement including local delivery. Cuenca is a Costa Rican/Cuban multidisciplinary artist currently based in New Jersey/Philadelphia. Her work is guided by curiosity, experiences in nature and the everyday motherhood experience. She fluidly blends the abstract and figurative to paint the way things feel rather than the way they look. Cuenca’s process and final pieces cultivate, transform and transfer energy through movement color and shape. Estimated Value: $400 Special thanks to Jessie King
Celebrate spring with a framed painting by local artist Roe Murray (original oil painting, “pink and yellow” on wood board, framed), $50 gift card to Mostardi Nursery, “Planting in a Post-Wild World” book by Thomas Rainer and Claudia West, sunflowers in a vase, and a selection of seeds from Philadelphia Flower Show. Estimated Value: $265 Special thanks to Jessie King
Dubbed America's garden capital, explore the best of Philadelphia's green spaces with tickets to Morris Arboretum, Tyler Arboretum, and Longwood Gardens. Package includes 2 guest passes to the Morris Arboretum (expires 6/30/27), 4 guest passes to the Tyler Arboretum (one time visit, not valid for entry to special events, programs or fundraisers), and 2 tickets to Longwood Gardens (general admission ticket not valid for specially ticketed events or performances, expires 7/29/26). Estimated Value: $186
Join SPNDS Director Deb Hansen and her husband Jim for a guided bird walk around the John Heinz Nation Wildlife Refuge. Established in 1972, the refuge is considered the first Urban Refuge in the United States. Due to the proximity to the Delaware River (with tides of 5-6 feet daily), the variety of birds that come through the area is impressive. Available for a group up to 10 people. Estimated Value: $200 Special thanks to Deb Hansen & Jim McConnell
Delco pride! Celebrate Delco's finest with Primitive Shirts swag (small long-sleeve tee, large short-sleeve tee, stickers, beer glasses, keychain, koozie), a six-pack of Ship Bottom LBI Lager, and a $25 gift card to Pinocchio's Restaurant & Beer Garden. Estimated Value: $115 Special thanks to Brad Hosbach
Enjoy a night out downtown with a $100 gift card to Oyster House and a voucher for two (2) tickets to a select Philadelphia Orchestra concert in Marian Anderson Hall in the 2024-25 season (valid through 8/31/25). Estimated Value: $250 Special thanks to The Philadelphia Orchestra
Head downtown for an instant mood booster with tacos and a comedy show. Package includes $100 gift card to Mission Taqueria and six (6) tickets to any "Helium Presents" Helium Comedy Club show (single use, expires 3/22/26). Estimated Value: $250
Enjoy a two-hour private Sip and Shop event at Swarthmore’s Heart and Soul’d Thrift Shop. Owners Terri and Kristen will host you and 10 friends to shop for a cause while you enjoy wine and hors d'oeuvres. Estimated Value: $150 Special thanks to Bridget Mead
One night stay at the Swarthmore Inn with a $50 dining credit toward Broad Table Tavern (expiration 3/22/26), $60 gift card to the Players Club of Swarthmore (expiration 3/11/2027). Estimated Value: $350
Your next rainy day (or two) with the kids is sorted! Two (2) gift certificates for 1 hour of arcade play at Game on State, $50 gift card to Shake Shack, two (2) Open Jump passes to Jumpers, ten (10) passes to the Ballocity/soft playground at Oasis Family Fun Center, and an FAO Schwarz Spin and Twist 3D Art Glow Kit. Estimated Value: $210
Are your children looking to try out new activities, or improve at their favorites? This package is for you! Includes a trial lesson at Rockdale School of Music, a $150 gift certificate to Swarthmore Recreation Association toward any programming activity, and a one hour private soccer instruction with Ryan O'Neill, former All-American soccer player and coach (O'Neill Soccer Instruction session will take place in the Wallingford/Swarthmore area). Estimated Value $300 Special thanks to the O'Neill Family
Remember the Play Pals class forever with this wooden box painted with a very hungry caterpillar created by your classmates' handprints and a big beautiful butterfly created by your teachers' handprints. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Remember Jen's Friends forever with this wooden box painted with a very hungry caterpillar created by your classmates' handprints and a big beautiful butterfly created by your teachers' handprints. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Remember Amy's Preschool Friends year forever with this wooden box painted with a very hungry caterpillar created by your classmates' handprints and a big beautiful butterfly created by your teachers' handprints. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Remember Angela's Friends forever with this wooden box painted with a very hungry caterpillar created by your classmates' handprints and a big beautiful butterfly created by your teachers' handprints. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Remember Maureen's Preschool Friends forever with this wooden box painted with a very hungry caterpillar created by your classmates' handprints and a big beautiful butterfly created by your teachers' handprints. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Remember Sheri's Friends forever with this wooden box painted with a very hungry caterpillar created by your classmates' handprints and a big beautiful butterfly created by your teachers' handprints. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Remember Amy's Kindergarten Friends forever with this wooden box painted with a very hungry caterpillar created by your classmates' handprints and a big beautiful butterfly created by your teachers' handprints. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
Remember Maureen's Kindergarten Friends forever with this wooden box painted with a very hungry caterpillar created by your classmates' handprints and a big beautiful butterfly created by your teachers' handprints. Estimated Value: Priceless :)
