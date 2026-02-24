Tomball High School Senior Parent Organization

Hosted by

Tomball High School Senior Parent Organization

About this event

SPO 2026 Bingo Extravaganza

20235 Cypress Rose Hill Rd

Tomball, TX 77377, USA

Early Bird - Table of 8
$700
Available until Mar 12

Table of 8 Includes:

Dinner.

Reserved Premium Table Placement.

Dedicated attendant for your table.

2 Bingo sheets per person per game.
Daubers for each person.

Swag Bag.



Choose "other" and enter "0" to avoid service charge.
Limited number of tables.

Early Bird - General Admission
$65
Available until Mar 12

Ticket purchase includes:

Dinner.

1 Bingo sheet per game.

Bingo chips


At checkout, please select "other" and enter "0" to avoid a service charge.

Early Bird - Bingo Sheet Pack
$30
Available until Mar 11

Increase your chances of winning for only $3 per sheet! 10 Games with 10 great prizes.


Early Bird - Bingo Dauber
$3
Available until Mar 11

Forget the chips - get a bingo dauber!!

($5 at the door)

Table of 8
$750

Table of 8 Includes:

Dinner.

Reserved Premium Table Placement.

Dedicated attendant for your table.

2 Bingo sheets per person per game.
Daubers for each person.

Swag Bag.



Choose "other" and enter "0" to avoid service charge.
Limited number of tables.

General Admission
$70

Ticket purchase includes:

Dinner.

1 Bingo sheet per game.

Bingo chips


At checkout, please select "other" and enter "0" to avoid a service charge.

Add a donation for Tomball High School Senior Parent Organization

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!