Spokane Public Schools Field Trip Shows - The Love for Three Oranges

The Love for Three Oranges

By Doreen B. Heard. Freely adapted from the scenario by Count Carlo Gozzi.





This delightful, fast-paced comedy is full of the broad and wacky humor of the commedia dell'arte, the Italian comedy theatre of olden times. It was written in 1761 for the commedia and derived from a southern European folktale. The kingdom of King Silvio is in an uproar. Prince Tartaglia never smiles and the inept court doctor, Il Dottore, cannot cure him. The impish jester Truffaldino and the king's advisor, Pantalone, decide to have a festival to cheer up the prince. The event backfires when the comical sorceress, Fata Morgana, puts a curse on the prince. He must search for three magic oranges belonging to the wicked fairy Creonta. The prince and Truffaldino capture the oranges, but then face many hilarious adventures before a surprise ending—after which all live happily ever after.





Full-length Play

Family Friendly Comedy

50 minutes