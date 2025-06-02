The Sandlot Memorabilia Auction benefiting SRDVC

Step up to the plate and take home a one-of-a-kind treasure trove of The Sandlot nostalgia! This exclusive collection includes a baseball signed by the author of the screenplay, Robert Gunter, rare baseball trading cards featuring your favorite characters, and a premiere gift box straight from the film’s debut—courtesy of Robert's sister, who now lives right here in Spokane. You’ll also find a Sandlot hat, a book based on the screenplay, a leash for The Beast (because legends never die), and much more packed inside. Perfect for collectors and die-hard fans alike, this box is a true home run!

