SponCon Auction

This greenhouse was created by faculty and staff of Helena College. Constructed out of a shower door, windows, a door and shutters, all materials, including accessories, were sourced from the Helena ReStore. Featuring a functioning window to regulate temperature and a one of a kind mailbox birdhouse, this greenhouse is small enough to fit almost any yard, but large enough to house a lovely kitchen garden! This item is on display at Helena College.
Coffee Bar
$200
Starting bid
This coffee bar, built by members of the Montana Woodworking Guild, was crafted out of a classic 1990’s entertainment center found at the ReStore. Updated with modern lines, this piece has plenty of room to hold any coffee making system, from a Keurig to a fancy espresso maker, additional shelving for your coffee cups and accessories, a cabinet to hold supplies, and cord ports for power. Two repurposed lanterns complete the look. The bar is cabinet depth, making it the perfect addition to your kitchen! It is on display at Montago Coffee.
Potting Table
$200
Starting bid
This potting bench from Team Bravera Bank has so many uses - transplanting your starts, repotting your favorites, and serving up cold ones to your friends! It is constructed of reclaimed cedar fence boards, two sinks (one drop in, and one on top for chilling your favorite beverages), salvaged tiles and other items from the ReStore. This is sure to be the centerpiece of your backyard! This item is on display at Bravera Bank.
Kitchen Island
$200
Starting bid
This rolling kitchen island from Team Hard Way is constructed of a small desk found on the side of the road, and a kitchen table from the ReStore. The top has a small overhang in the back for easier stool sitting (two refinished saddle stools are included). It is finished with a food safe butcher block oil, while the bottom of the island is sealed with a floor lacquer*. The drawers are dressed up with a pretty floral design. This piece could also be used as a coffee cart or craft station. *Excess cabinet paint and floor lacquer are included. This item is on display at AlphaGraphics.
Adirondack chairs and table
$200
Starting bid
This Adirondack patio set was created by Team Opportunity Bank. This set includes two Adirondack chairs and matching table, two dragonfly pillows (also reclaimed) plus two planter boxes and pots from the ReStore (freshened up with new paint). Crafted out of reclaimed fencing and decking, this set is sure to be the star of your deck! This item is on display at Opportunity Bank (Prospect location).
Mosaic tile table and bench
$200
Starting bid
This mosaic tile table and bench was created by staff and clients of Aspen Adult Services. The table and bench were found at the ReStore, and given a new look by using reclaimed tiles to create the mosaic top. A fresh coat of paint and fun accessories top off this fun pair. This set will look great on your covered patio or sunroom! This item is on display at the ReStore.
BBQ cabinet, wood mosaic art and Nightstand
$200
Starting bid
This stunning three piece set was created by Team Four Guys. The beautiful wood mosaic wall hanging was crafted entirely out of wood scraps. The nightstand was crafted out of an old shed. This piece was created without showing fasteners of any kind on the outside and minimizing the amount of non-weathered wood that is visible. The BBQ cabinet was crafted out of reclaimed wood, including an old farm outbuilding. It is perfect for storing your spices, spatulas, paper towels and other grilling must-haves, and comes with a cleat for easy hanging! These items are on display at Headwaters Craft House/Farmers State Bank.
