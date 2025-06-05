SponCon Auction

This stunning three piece set was created by Team Four Guys. The beautiful wood mosaic wall hanging was crafted entirely out of wood scraps. The nightstand was crafted out of an old shed. This piece was created without showing fasteners of any kind on the outside and minimizing the amount of non-weathered wood that is visible. The BBQ cabinet was crafted out of reclaimed wood, including an old farm outbuilding. It is perfect for storing your spices, spatulas, paper towels and other grilling must-haves, and comes with a cleat for easy hanging! These items are on display at Headwaters Craft House/Farmers State Bank.

