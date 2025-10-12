Sponsorship Tiers & A la Carte Sponorships

Leave a lasting impact as a Golden Legacy Sponsor, the highest level of recognition. Enjoy premium visibility throughout the conference, including spotlight acknowledgment at the Opening Ceremony and logo placement across all platforms — web, social media, signage, and the conference app. Includes three complimentary registrations and an exhibitor booth in a prime location. Your legacy supports the next generation of Deaf Interpreters and honors the foundation they stand on.
Stand tall and strong like California’s iconic Sequoias. As a Sequoia Circle Sponsor, your organization will be featured prominently online and at the conference. Includes two registrations, your logo across digital platforms, and exhibitor booth space. Your partnership helps strengthen the roots of the Deaf Interpreter community nationwide.
Ride the wave of visibility! The Coastal Champion level celebrates innovation and collaboration. Enjoy one complimentary registration, your logo featured online and in the conference app, and booth space to showcase your organization’s impact. Your sponsorship keeps the Deaf Interpreter movement strong and connected — coast to coast.
Stand tall with us under the California palms! Gain visibility online, on-site, and in print — plus booth space to connect directly with attendees. Your support helps the Deaf Interpreter community grow in access, equity, and unity.
Celebrate the Deaf Interpreter community as the sun sets over California’s golden coast. As a Sunset Supporter, your partnership shines warmly across event materials and online platforms. Includes logo recognition and the opportunity to include a promotional item in the DIC5 tote bag — a lasting reminder of your support as the day’s light transitions into a new horizon of connection.
Show your support in a meaningful way! As a Poppy Pal, your company will be featured on the DIC5 website and materials, with the option to include a branded item in attendee tote bags. Your contribution helps our community grow and thrive.
If you want maximum exposure during the annual conference, every attendee will be wearing a lanyard with your company’s logo. Lanyards will be co-branded with the conference logo.
Co-sponsor a daily continental breakfast for attendees! This sponsorship is a fantastic way to spotlight your company or organization through signage and branded materials during breakfast hours.
Sponsor DIC5 conference materials. From program flyers to banners and signage throughout the venue, your support ensures maximum visibility while showing your commitment to the interpreting community.
Your sponsorship ensures full access for DeafBlind participants and presenters. Funds support CoNavigators and interpreters, making it possible for DeafBlind community members to fully participate in all aspects of the conference.
Support DIC5 by sponsoring our entertainment! Your contribution helps create engaging performances and social events, while highlighting your commitment to the Deaf interpreter community. Sponsors are recognized on site, program book, and online.
Enhance the DIC5 attendee experience by sponsoring our Evening Social Bites! Your support provides delicious snacks during our evening gatherings. Sponsors are recognized on site, program book, and online, highlighting your commitment to the Deaf interpreter community.
Showcase your organization with premier brand visibility at our closing ceremony. Receive logo placement on all event materials. Connect with industry leaders and high-profile attendees through exclusive networking opportunities.
Your sponsorship supports International Sign interpreters, enabling seamless communication for global attendees. By contributing, you ensure attendees from around the world can fully engage, connect, and participate in every aspect of the conference.
Partner with DIC5 to spotlight keynote and plenary signers who bring insight, inspiration, and momentum to the conference. Sponsors are recognized in session openings, on signage, and program book.
Co-sponsor a daily lunch for attendees. Your sponsorship offers prime visibility for your organization through signage, branded materials, and media messaging during both lunch and the networking break.
Sponsor our new and improved conference mobile app. The app provides the most important conference information and is the best way to get up-to-the-minute details for everything.
Your sponsorship directly supports Diversity, First-Timer, and Hardship scholarships that cover conference registration fees, ensuring more Deaf interpreters can access vital training and professional development opportunities.
Sponsor a snack break to help attendees recharge. This opportunity will highlight your brand with eye-catching signage and product giveaways at the snack table.
Sponsor specialized workshops for professional development. Specialties include medical, legal, educational, DeafBlind, and more. Receive recognition in workshop materials, signage, and the program book.
Sponsor the DIC5 spirit by providing T-shirts for attendees, volunteers, and staff. Receive recognition for supporting this conference keepsake.
Every attendee will receive a complimentary tote bag complete with company logo along with the DIC5 logo.
Support attendee wellness with our morning yoga at DIC5! Your sponsorship helps them energize their bodies and minds, starting the day refreshed and ready to engage.
