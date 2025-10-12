Sponsorship Tiers & A la Carte Sponorships

3044 Horace St

Riverside, CA 92506, USA

Golden Legacy item
Golden Legacy
$15,000

Leave a lasting impact as a Golden Legacy Sponsor, the highest level of recognition. Enjoy premium visibility throughout the conference, including spotlight acknowledgment at the Opening Ceremony and logo placement across all platforms — web, social media, signage, and the conference app. Includes three complimentary registrations and an exhibitor booth in a prime location. Your legacy supports the next generation of Deaf Interpreters and honors the foundation they stand on.


What's Included:

  • Premier recognition at the Opening Ceremony
  • 3 complimentary registrations
  • Logo in conference app
  • Logo on DIC5 Website
  • Exhibitor booth space
  • Logo onsite conference and signage
  • Your company item in the DIC5 tote bag
Sequoia Circle item
Sequoia Circle
$10,000

Stand tall and strong like California’s iconic Sequoias. As a Sequoia Circle Sponsor, your organization will be featured prominently online and at the conference. Includes two registrations, your logo across digital platforms, and exhibitor booth space. Your partnership helps strengthen the roots of the Deaf Interpreter community nationwide.


What's Included:

  • 2 complimentary registrations
  • Logo in conference app
  • Logo on DIC5 Website
  • Exhibitor booth space
  • Logo onsite conference and signage
  • Your company item in the DIC5 tote bag
Coastal Champion item
Coastal Champion
$7,500

Ride the wave of visibility! The Coastal Champion level celebrates innovation and collaboration. Enjoy one complimentary registration, your logo featured online and in the conference app, and booth space to showcase your organization’s impact. Your sponsorship keeps the Deaf Interpreter movement strong and connected — coast to coast.


What's included:

  • 1 complimentary registrations
  • Logo in conference app
  • Logo on DIC5 Website
  • Exhibitor booth space
  • Logo onsite conference and signage
  • Your company item in the DIC5 tote bag
Palms Partner item
Palms Partner
$5,000

Stand tall with us under the California palms! Gain visibility online, on-site, and in print — plus booth space to connect directly with attendees. Your support helps the Deaf Interpreter community grow in access, equity, and unity.


What's included:

  • Logo in conference app
  • Logo on DIC5 Website
  • Exhibitor booth space
  • Logo onsite conference and signage
  • Your company item in the DIC5 tote bag
Sunset Supporter item
Sunset Supporter
$2,500

Celebrate the Deaf Interpreter community as the sun sets over California’s golden coast. As a Sunset Supporter, your partnership shines warmly across event materials and online platforms. Includes logo recognition and the opportunity to include a promotional item in the DIC5 tote bag — a lasting reminder of your support as the day’s light transitions into a new horizon of connection.


What's included:

  • Logo on DIC5 Website
  • Exhibitor booth space
  • Logo onsite conference and signage
  • Your company item in the DIC5 tote bag
Poppy Pal item
Poppy Pal
$1,000

Show your support in a meaningful way! As a Poppy Pal, your company will be featured on the DIC5 website and materials, with the option to include a branded item in attendee tote bags. Your contribution helps our community grow and thrive.


What's included:

  • Name on DIC5 Website
  • Exhibitor booth space
  • Logo onsite conference and signage
  • Your company item in the DIC5 tote bag
Badges & Lanyards item
Badges & Lanyards
$3,000

If you want maximum exposure during the annual conference, every attendee will be wearing a lanyard with your company’s logo. Lanyards will be co-branded with the conference logo.

Breakfast item
Breakfast
$5,000

Co-sponsor a daily continental breakfast for attendees! This sponsorship is a fantastic way to spotlight your company or organization through signage and branded materials during breakfast hours.

Conference Materials item
Conference Materials
$3,000

Sponsor DIC5 conference materials. From program flyers to banners and signage throughout the venue, your support ensures maximum visibility while showing your commitment to the interpreting community.

DeafBlind Access item
DeafBlind Access
$5,000

Your sponsorship ensures full access for DeafBlind participants and presenters. Funds support CoNavigators and interpreters, making it possible for DeafBlind community members to fully participate in all aspects of the conference.

Entertainment item
Entertainment
$3,000

Support DIC5 by sponsoring our entertainment! Your contribution helps create engaging performances and social events, while highlighting your commitment to the Deaf interpreter community. Sponsors are recognized on site, program book, and online.

Evening Social item
Evening Social
$1,000

Enhance the DIC5 attendee experience by sponsoring our Evening Social Bites! Your support provides delicious snacks during our evening gatherings. Sponsors are recognized on site, program book, and online, highlighting your commitment to the Deaf interpreter community.

Gala Luncheon item
Gala Luncheon
$5,000

Showcase your organization with premier brand visibility at our closing ceremony. Receive logo placement on all event materials. Connect with industry leaders and high-profile attendees through exclusive networking opportunities.

International Partner item
International Partner
$5,000

Your sponsorship supports International Sign interpreters, enabling seamless communication for global attendees. By contributing, you ensure attendees from around the world can fully engage, connect, and participate in every aspect of the conference.

Keynote & Plenary item
Keynote & Plenary
$1,000

Partner with DIC5 to spotlight keynote and plenary signers who bring insight, inspiration, and momentum to the conference. Sponsors are recognized in session openings, on signage, and program book.

Lunch item
Lunch
$5,000

Co-sponsor a daily lunch for attendees. Your sponsorship offers prime visibility for your organization through signage, branded materials, and media messaging during both lunch and the networking break.

Mobile APP item
Mobile APP
$3,000

Sponsor our new and improved conference mobile app. The app provides the most important conference information and is the best way to get up-to-the-minute details for everything. 

Scholarship item
Scholarship
$750

Your sponsorship directly supports Diversity, First-Timer, and Hardship scholarships that cover conference registration fees, ensuring more Deaf interpreters can access vital training and professional development opportunities.

Snack Break item
Snack Break
$5,000

Sponsor a snack break to help attendees recharge. This opportunity will highlight your brand with eye-catching signage and product giveaways at the snack table.

Specialized Workshops item
Specialized Workshops
$500

Sponsor specialized workshops for professional development. Specialties include medical, legal, educational, DeafBlind, and more. Receive recognition in workshop materials, signage, and the program book.

T-Shirt item
T-Shirt
$4,000

Sponsor the DIC5 spirit by providing T-shirts for attendees, volunteers, and staff. Receive recognition for supporting this conference keepsake.

Totes item
Totes
$2,500

Every attendee will receive a complimentary tote bag complete with company logo along with the DIC5 logo.

Well-Being item
Well-Being
$1,000

Support attendee wellness with our morning yoga at DIC5! Your sponsorship helps them energize their bodies and minds, starting the day refreshed and ready to engage.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!