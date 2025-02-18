Sponsor

17501 W Willard Rd

Poolesville, MD 20837, USA

Stadium Sponsorship
$7,500

Five-year signage on stadium scoreboard
GameTime Radio “Title Sponsor” status
Banner for two years
Two Adult Season passes for two years
Company name on PHS Booster Club website with link to business for two years
Business owner retains rights to electronic files for private use

Gymnasium or Ball Field Sponsorship
$5,000

Five-year signage on stadium scoreboard
Two in-game announcements per athletic event
Banner for two years
Two adult season of choice passes for two years
Company name on PHS Booster Club website with link to business for two years
Business owner retains rights to electronic files for private use

Falcon Sponsorship Package
$2,500

One year of GameTime Radio Commercials (3 per game)
Banner for two years
Two Adult season of choice passes for two years
Company name on PHS Booster Club website with line to business for two years
Business owner retains rights to electronic files for private use

Black & Gold Sponsorship Package
$1,500

One year of GameTime Radio Commercials (2 per game)
Banner for one year
One adult season of choice pass for one year
Company name on PHS Booster Club website with line to business for one year
Business owner retains rights to electronic files for private use

Sponsor T-shirt Package
$1,200

175 T-shirts sold to students

Choice of 4 or 5 themes for home football games

Company name and logo on the back of the shirt

Banner Package
$400

Banner for one year
Company name on PHS Booster Club website with line to business for one years

Banner Package (Renewal)
$300

Stadium Banner for one year
Company name on PHS Booster Club website with line to business for one year
Open to current sponsors only

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing