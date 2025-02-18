Five-year signage on stadium scoreboard
GameTime Radio “Title Sponsor” status
Banner for two years
Two Adult Season passes for two years
Company name on PHS Booster Club website with link to business for two years
Business owner retains rights to electronic files for private use
Five-year signage on stadium scoreboard
Two in-game announcements per athletic event
Banner for two years
Two adult season of choice passes for two years
Company name on PHS Booster Club website with link to business for two years
Business owner retains rights to electronic files for private use
One year of GameTime Radio Commercials (3 per game)
Banner for two years
Two Adult season of choice passes for two years
Company name on PHS Booster Club website with line to business for two years
Business owner retains rights to electronic files for private use
One year of GameTime Radio Commercials (2 per game)
Banner for one year
One adult season of choice pass for one year
Company name on PHS Booster Club website with line to business for one year
Business owner retains rights to electronic files for private use
175 T-shirts sold to students
Choice of 4 or 5 themes for home football games
Company name and logo on the back of the shirt
Banner for one year
Company name on PHS Booster Club website with line to business for one years
Stadium Banner for one year
Company name on PHS Booster Club website with line to business for one year
Open to current sponsors only
