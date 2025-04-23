Housing for Hope inc

Housing for Hope inc

SPONSOR: 1st Annual Golf Tournament- Housing for Hope

2250 E Birch St

Brea, CA 92821, USA

Foundation Sponsor
$3,250

Laying the groundwork for lasting change. ---------------------------
includes foursome & 4 additional dinner reception tickets, one hole sponsorship, 2 tee signs, name & logo on marketing material, logo on Golf Carts, banner displayed during event, table during player check in & Premier event recognition.

Cornerstone Sponsor
$2,550

Supporting the structure of stronger communities. ------------------
includes: golf for 2 players &
4 additional dinner reception tickets, logo on Golf carts, one hole sponsor, tee sign, logo on marketing, table during player check-in, banner displayed during event & recognition at event.

Eagle Sponsor
$1,300

Soaring above in support -----------
includes: logo on Tournament Golf Carts, one tee sign, recognition at reception, logo on marketing, 4 dinner reception tickets, banner displayed at event & table during player check-in

Happy Hour Sponsor
$975

As our Happy Hour Sponsor, you’ll close out the day in style! Your brand will be featured during the post-tournament celebration where golfers gather to relax, toast, and share stories from the course. With signage, shout-outs, and dedicated recognition, you’ll be the reason everyone ends the day with a smile (and a drink). Banner at event, signage at event, logo on all marketing & 2 dinner reception tickets included

Beer Cart Sponsor
$850

Keep the good times rolling—literally! As our Beer Cart Sponsor, your logo will cruise the course all day on the most popular cart in the tournament. Every refreshing stop is another moment golfers see and appreciate your brand. Hydration, celebration, and visibility all in one! 2 Dinner reception tickets included

Lunch Sponsor
$785

Become our Official Lunch Sponsor and showcase your business to every participant at the tournament. Your sponsorship includes branded signage at the lunch area, recognition in all event promotions, digital marketing exposure, and verbal acknowledgments throughout the day. Every golfer will know who kept them energized for the back nine—your business!

2 Dinner tickets included

Key to Hope Sponsor
$975

Unlocking new beginnings for families in need ----------------------
includes one hole sponsor, recognition at reception, logo on marketing, banner displayed at event, table during player check-in and 2 dinner reception tickets

Bridge the Gap Sponsor
$650

Driving futures forward --------------
includes recognition at
event, logo on marketing, tee sign, 2 dinner reception tickets, banner display at event & table during player check-in

Par for Hope Sponsor
$375

Right on course to make a change ----------
includes recognition at event, logo on marketing, 1 tee sign and 2 dinner reception tickets **bonus thank you gift travel certificate.

Tee Up Sponsor
$185

includes one tee sign & logo on marketing.

