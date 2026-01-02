Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation

Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation

Sponsor 2026 GD Events

91 Lake St

Oswego, NY 13126, USA

G Sponsor
$10,000

All "Garrett" level-recognition, plus:
• 2-page ad in Fall GD Fest event program
• 10 additional tickets to Fall GD Fest (25 total)
• Prominent feature on homepage of website
• GD "Swag" gift

Garrett Sponsor
$5,000

All "GMAN" level-recognition, plus:

• Opportunity to present 3x3 awards

• 5 additional tickets to Fall GD Fest (15 total)

• Full-page ad in Fall GD Fest event program
• Booth at 3x3 tournament and Fall GD Fest

• Promotion in the press
• Individual promotion on social media

GMAN Sponsor
$2,500

All "Dunsy" level-recognition, plus:
• 6 additional tickets to Fall GD Fest (10 total)
• 1/2 page ad in Fall GD Fest event program
• Framed Fall GD Fest poster

Dunsy Sponsor
$1,000

All "GD12" level-recognition, plus:
• Can provide promo item in 3x3 player package

• 2 additional tickets to Fall GD Fest (4 total)

• Promotion on social media

GD12 Sponsor
$500

• Logo/name on 3x3 participant t-shirts
• Logo/name on 3x3 court-side banner

• 2 tickets to Fall GD Fest

• Public recognition at Fall GD Fest
• Promotion on website

Raffle/ in-kind donation
Free

Would you like to donate any of the following:
• Gift card
• Raffle items
• ETC.

