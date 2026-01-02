Sponsor 2026 GD Events

Hosted by
About this event
All "Garrett" level-recognition, plus:
• 2-page ad in Fall GD Fest event program
• 10 additional tickets to Fall GD Fest (25 total)
• Prominent feature on homepage of website
• GD "Swag" gift
All "GMAN" level-recognition, plus:
• Opportunity to present 3x3 awards
• 5 additional tickets to Fall GD Fest (15 total)
• Full-page ad in Fall GD Fest event program
• Booth at 3x3 tournament and Fall GD Fest
• Promotion in the press
• Individual promotion on social media
All "Dunsy" level-recognition, plus:
• 6 additional tickets to Fall GD Fest (10 total)
• 1/2 page ad in Fall GD Fest event program
• Framed Fall GD Fest poster
All "GD12" level-recognition, plus:
• Can provide promo item in 3x3 player package
• 2 additional tickets to Fall GD Fest (4 total)
• Promotion on social media
• Logo/name on 3x3 participant t-shirts
• Logo/name on 3x3 court-side banner
• 2 tickets to Fall GD Fest
• Public recognition at Fall GD Fest
• Promotion on website
Would you like to donate any of the following:
• Gift card
• Raffle items
• ETC.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!