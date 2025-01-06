Sponsor 2025 Waterfront Run/Walk/Roll

As the Event Sponsor, your brand will receive top billing across all promotional materials and event signage. This premier sponsorship level includes:



Logo placement on all event marketing materials, including flyers, posters, digital campaigns and press releases.

Signage placement at the start and finish lines.

Recognition in pre-event promotional materials.

Special mention during the event announcements.

Acknowledgment during opening and closing ceremonies.

Inclusion in all press releases and media coverage.

Exclusive opportunity to address participants at the event.