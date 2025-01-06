Sponsor 2025 Waterfront Run/Walk/Roll

Hosted by
As the Event Sponsor, your brand will receive top billing across all promotional materials and event signage. This premier sponsorship level includes:
Logo placement on all event marketing materials, including flyers, posters, digital campaigns and press releases.
Signage placement at the start and finish lines.
Recognition in pre-event promotional materials.
Special mention during the event announcements.
Acknowledgment during opening and closing ceremonies.
Inclusion in all press releases and media coverage.
Exclusive opportunity to address participants at the event.
Feature your brand prominently on every participant's race bib as the Bib Sponsor. This sponsorship includes:
Logo printed on all race bibs.
Recognition on the event website and in the program.
Mention in event day announcements.
Ensure accurate race timing while showcasing your brand as the Timing Sponsor. Benefits include:
Logo displayed on timing clocks and results board.
Recognition in event program and website.
Mention in event day announcements.
Show your support with signage prominently displayed at the event. This sponsorship includes:
Your signage displayed at the event.
Recognition in the event program and on the website.
Sponsor a ½ KM marker along the race course and showcase your brand to all participants. This sponsorship includes:
Logo placement on a ½ KM marker sign.
Recognition in the event program.
Ability to table and hand out information, sell merchandise to our attendees. (Sponsors will bring their own table, chair, handouts and merchandise.)
