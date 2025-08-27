SPONSOR: 7th STRUT TALK the SHOW: A SUN for MY SUN

Columbia, SC 29201, USA
As Presenting Sponsor, your brand stands at the center of A SUN for MY SUN—a cultural moment where remembrance, resilience, and renewal converge. Your partnership ensures visibility before, during, and after the show, connecting your company with a community that values authenticity, wellness, and advocacy. This is more than recognition; it is alignment with transformation itself. You will not only be seen—you will be remembered as the company that made healing possible and expanded what change can achieve.
Unmatched Brand Visibility
Experience Ownership
Premium Access + Recognition
Center the Heart.
This sponsorship ensures the honored and recognized parents are fully supported — covering their travel, lodging, meals, Runway Therapy, photo shoot, and commemorative t-shirts.
Includes:
Fuel the Stage.
LayLo sponsors underwrite the venue and production essentials that bring ASFMS to life — staging, lighting, A/V equipment, and the emcee.
Includes:
Spread the Word. Capture the Story.
Jah-Jah sponsors fund ASFMS marketing and promotions — media outreach, digital campaigns, and community engagement — while also supporting professional photography and videography.
Includes:
Host the Creators.
Dolla Dyl sponsors cover accommodations for out-of-town models, designers, and stylists, ensuring they arrive rested, cared for, and ready to create.
Includes:
Nourish the Experience.
Catering Sponsors provide food and beverages for guests, creating a welcoming atmosphere that blends community with celebration.
Includes:
Wear the Message.
This sponsor provides branded shirts for volunteers, mothers, survivors, and attendees — a meaningful keepsake that extends your visibility beyond the event.
Includes:
Activate On-Site.
Vendor Sponsors showcase their brand through exhibitor tables, meeting ASFMS attendees face-to-face.
Includes:
Showcase Your Brand.
Advertising in the digital program places your message directly in front of ASFMS attendees. Options range from quarter-page to full-page placements.
