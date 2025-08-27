SPONSOR: 7th STRUT TALK the SHOW: A SUN for MY SUN

1515 Main St

Columbia, SC 29201, USA

As Presenting Sponsor, your brand stands at the center of A SUN for MY SUN—a cultural moment where remembrance, resilience, and renewal converge. Your partnership ensures visibility before, during, and after the show, connecting your company with a community that values authenticity, wellness, and advocacy. This is more than recognition; it is alignment with transformation itself. You will not only be seen—you will be remembered as the company that made healing possible and expanded what change can achieve.


Unmatched Brand Visibility

  • 2 complimentary VIP tables in premium seating
  • Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all event promotions and digital campaigns
  • Opportunity to deliver the official welcome at show opening
  • Exclusive presenting sponsor mention in press releases and media coverage

Experience Ownership

  • Logo lock-u with ASFMS logo on attendee tickets, banners, and official signage
  • Prominent logo placement across all promotional channels: email campaigns, social media, website
  • Full-page ad in the digital event program, with presenting sponsor distinction
  • Dedicated presenting sponsor spotlight on ASFMS social media

Premium Access + Recognition

  • Exclusive sponsor recognition of the honored mothers and their families
  • Special acknowledgement during the memorial runway - honoring your role in making this healing possible
  • Sponsor of refreshments at rehearsals, photo shoots, and Runway Therapy sessions leading into the event
  • Option to underwrite general admission catering with presenting sponsor signage
  • Featured vendor table to showcase your company and services
  • Logo placement on attendee drink tickets, banners, event signage, and gift bags
  • Opportunity to include branded keepsakes or curated swag in attendee gifts
Honored Mothers + Fathers Sponsor
$7,500
Center the Heart.

This sponsorship ensures the honored and recognized parents are fully supported — covering their travel, lodging, meals, Runway Therapy, photo shoot, and commemorative t-shirts.


Includes:

  • 1 complimentary VIP table (4 seats)
  • Exclusive recognition as Honored Mothers & Fathers Sponsor
  • Logo during the recognition segment
  • Dedicated sponsor spotlight on ASFMS social media
  • Branded item placement in VIP gift bags
LayLo Sponsor
$5,000
Fuel the Stage.

LayLo sponsors underwrite the venue and production essentials that bring ASFMS to life — staging, lighting, A/V equipment, and the emcee.


Includes:

  • 1 complimentary VIP table (4 seats)
  • Premier logo placement on promotional materials and press releases
  • Special on-stage mention by the emcee
  • Vendor table (optional)
  • Feature in digital program sponsor listing


Jah-Jah Sponsor
$3,000
Spread the Word. Capture the Story.

Jah-Jah sponsors fund ASFMS marketing and promotions — media outreach, digital campaigns, and community engagement — while also supporting professional photography and videography.


Includes:

  • 2 complimentary VIP tickets
  • Logo featured on the official event flyer
  • Acknowledgment during runway remarks
  • Sponsor spotlight on ASFMS website and social media
  • One-minute pre-show red carpet interview
Dolla Dyl Sponsor
$2,500
Host the Creators.

Dolla Dyl sponsors cover accommodations for out-of-town models, designers, and stylists, ensuring they arrive rested, cared for, and ready to create.


Includes:

  • 2 complimentary VIP tickets
  • Recognition as Lodging Sponsor in event materials
  • Logo signage in the designer/stylist green room
  • Sponsor spotlight on ASFMS social media
Catering Sponsor
$1,500

Nourish the Experience.

Catering Sponsors provide food and beverages for guests, creating a welcoming atmosphere that blends community with celebration.


Includes:

  • Recognition as Catering Sponsor on event signage
  • Sponsor spotlight on ASFMS social media
  • Branded swag placement in attendee gift bags
T-Shirt Sponsor
$1,000

Wear the Message.

This sponsor provides branded shirts for volunteers, mothers, survivors, and attendees — a meaningful keepsake that extends your visibility beyond the event.


Includes:

  • Logo featured on all sponsored t-shirts
  • Sponsor spotlight on ASFMS social media
  • Recognition in the digital program
Vendor Sponsor
$500

Activate On-Site.

Vendor Sponsors showcase their brand through exhibitor tables, meeting ASFMS attendees face-to-face.


Includes:

  • 10’ x 10’ expo space
  • 8’ table and two chairs
  • Powerstrip and extension cord (as needed)
Program Advertising: Full Page
$500

Showcase Your Brand.

Advertising in the digital program places your message directly in front of ASFMS attendees. Options range from quarter-page to full-page placements.

Program Advertising: Half Page
$300

Showcase Your Brand.

Program Advertising: Quarter Page
$150

Showcase Your Brand.

