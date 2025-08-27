SPONSOR: 7th STRUT TALK the SHOW: A SUN for MY SUN

As Presenting Sponsor, your brand stands at the center of A SUN for MY SUN—a cultural moment where remembrance, resilience, and renewal converge. Your partnership ensures visibility before, during, and after the show, connecting your company with a community that values authenticity, wellness, and advocacy. This is more than recognition; it is alignment with transformation itself. You will not only be seen—you will be remembered as the company that made healing possible and expanded what change can achieve.





Unmatched Brand Visibility

2 complimentary VIP tables in premium seating

Recognition as Presenting Sponsor on all event promotions and digital campaigns

Opportunity to deliver the official welcome at show opening

Exclusive presenting sponsor mention in press releases and media coverage

Experience Ownership

Logo lock-u with ASFMS logo on attendee tickets, banners, and official signage

Prominent logo placement across all promotional channels: email campaigns, social media, website

Full-page ad in the digital event program, with presenting sponsor distinction

Dedicated presenting sponsor spotlight on ASFMS social media

Premium Access + Recognition