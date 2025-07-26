"Sponsor" 8th Annual Veteran Bushido Festival 2025
St Clair Park Path
Greensburg, PA 15601, USA
Title Sounsor
$10,000
-Recognition as the Title Sponsor on all event materials
-Company logo on event banner, t-shirts, and promotional materials
-Prominent booth space at the event
-Speaking opportunity during the event
-15 tickets
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
-Company logo on event banner and promotional materials
-Booth space at the event
-10 tickets
-Recognition during the event announcements
-Opportunity to provide branded materials in participant bags
Gold Spounsor
$2,500
-Company logo on event banner
-Booth space at the event
-5 tickets
-Recognition during the event announcements
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
-Company name on event banner
-Booth space at the event
-2 tickets
-Recognition during the event announcements
Friends sponsor
$500
-Company name on event banner
-2 tickets
-Recognition during the event announcements
-Free Booth
Vendor booth
$100
$
