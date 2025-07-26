Hosted by

Veteran bushido brotherhood inc.

"Sponsor" 8th Annual Veteran Bushido Festival 2025

St Clair Park Path

Greensburg, PA 15601, USA

Title Sounsor
$10,000
-Recognition as the Title Sponsor on all event materials -Company logo on event banner, t-shirts, and promotional materials -Prominent booth space at the event -Speaking opportunity during the event -15 tickets
Platinum Sponsor
$5,000
-Company logo on event banner and promotional materials -Booth space at the event -10 tickets -Recognition during the event announcements -Opportunity to provide branded materials in participant bags
Gold Spounsor
$2,500
-Company logo on event banner -Booth space at the event -5 tickets -Recognition during the event announcements
Silver Sponsor
$1,000
-Company name on event banner -Booth space at the event -2 tickets -Recognition during the event announcements
Friends sponsor
$500
-Company name on event banner -2 tickets -Recognition during the event announcements -Free Booth
Vendor booth
$100
