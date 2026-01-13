Sponsor 93rd Annual National Convention

Hosted by
Premier Seating, one table for 8, Full Page Advertisement, Organization or Corporate Logo in all convention marketing material
Preferred seating, 3/4 table for 6, 1 page Advertisement, Organization or Corporate Logo in all convention marketing material
Preferred seating, 1/2 table for 4, 1/2-page Advertisement, Organization or Corporate Logo in all convention marketing material
Vendor tables provide organizations and businesses the opportunity to engage directly with Purple Heart recipients, Auxiliary members, and convention attendees during the 93rd Annual National Convention in New Bern, North Carolina. Vendor space is limited and supports the mission of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.
Advertising in the 2026 National Convention Book provides organizations and individuals the opportunity to reach Purple Heart recipients, Auxiliary members, and convention attendees from across the nation while supporting the mission of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and its Auxiliary. Please email your final “print-ready” advertisement in either PDF or JPEG format to [email address].
