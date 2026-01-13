Military Order of the Purple Heart of the Usa Inc.

Military Order of the Purple Heart of the Usa Inc.

Sponsor 93rd Annual National Convention

203 S Front St

New Bern, NC 28560, USA

Badge of Merit Sponsor
$5,000

Premier Seating, one table for 8, Full Page Advertisement, Organization or Corporate Logo in all convention marketing material

Silver Star Sponsor
$2,500

Preferred seating, 3/4 table for 6, 1 page Advertisement, Organization or Corporate Logo in all convention marketing material

Bronze Star Sponsor
$1,500

Preferred seating, 1/2 table for 4, 1/2-page Advertisement, Organization or Corporate Logo in all convention marketing material

Vendor table
$250

Vendor tables provide organizations and businesses the opportunity to engage directly with Purple Heart recipients, Auxiliary members, and convention attendees during the 93rd Annual National Convention in New Bern, North Carolina. Vendor space is limited and supports the mission of the Military Order of the Purple Heart.

Convention Book Back Cover color ad
$500

Advertising in the 2026 National Convention Book provides organizations and individuals the opportunity to reach Purple Heart recipients, Auxiliary members, and convention attendees from across the nation while supporting the mission of the Military Order of the Purple Heart and its Auxiliary. Please email your final “print-ready” advertisement in either PDF or JPEG format to [email address].


Convention Book Inside Front Cover color ad
$400

Convention Book Inside Front Cover color ad
$400

Convention Book Inside Back Cover color ad
$400

Convention Book Inside Back Cover color ad
$400

Full Page color ad
$300

Full Page color ad
$300

Half Page color ad
$150

Half Page color ad
$150

Quarter Page color ad
$75

Quarter Page color ad
$75

