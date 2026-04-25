Sponsor a Bee Hive for Sunny Bear Rescue

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This will sponsor 1/2 bee hive for Sunny Bear Rescue and help save the bees. 1/2 shares do not come with any honey.
This will sponsor 1 bee hive for Sunny Bear Rescue and help save the bees. You will receive in return 1 jar of honey a quarter.
This will sponsor 2 bee hives for Sunny Bear Rescue and help save the bees. You will receive in return 2 jars of honey a quarter.
This will sponsor 3 bee hives for Sunny Bear Rescue and help save the bees. You will receive in return 3 jars of honey a quarter.
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