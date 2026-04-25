Sunny Bear Rescue

Hosted by

Sunny Bear Rescue

About this event

Sponsor a Bee Hive for Sunny Bear Rescue

1/2 Hive Sponsor Share
$50

This will sponsor 1/2 bee hive for Sunny Bear Rescue and help save the bees. 1/2 shares do not come with any honey.

1 Hive Sponsor Share item
1 Hive Sponsor Share
$100

This will sponsor 1 bee hive for Sunny Bear Rescue and help save the bees. You will receive in return 1 jar of honey a quarter.

2 Hive Sponsor Shares item
2 Hive Sponsor Shares
$200

This will sponsor 2 bee hives for Sunny Bear Rescue and help save the bees. You will receive in return 2 jars of honey a quarter.

3 Hive Sponsor Shares item
3 Hive Sponsor Shares
$300

This will sponsor 3 bee hives for Sunny Bear Rescue and help save the bees. You will receive in return 3 jars of honey a quarter.

Add a donation for Sunny Bear Rescue

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!