Sponsor a Character

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The brave young hero who outsmarts the wolf.
Powerful and mysterious—the story’s thrilling villain.
Smooth, sly, and always on the prowl.
Light, quick, and playful—Peter’s clever ally.
Gentle and waddling, with a famously curious fate.
The young dreamer at the heart of the story.
Magical hero who leads Clara through a dream world.
Ethereal and commanding in the winter wonderland
Graceful and radiant ruler of the Land of Sweets.
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