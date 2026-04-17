Canton Ballet

Hosted by

Canton Ballet

About this event

Sponsor a Character

1001 Market Ave N

Canton, OH 44702, USA

PETER
$100

The brave young hero who outsmarts the wolf.

THE WOLF
$100

Powerful and mysterious—the story’s thrilling villain.

THE CAT
$100

Smooth, sly, and always on the prowl.

THE BIRD
$100

Light, quick, and playful—Peter’s clever ally.

THE DUCK
$100

Gentle and waddling, with a famously curious fate.

CLARA
$250

The young dreamer at the heart of the story.

NUTCRACKER PRINCE
$150

Magical hero who leads Clara through a dream world.

SNOW QUEEN
$250

Ethereal and commanding in the winter wonderland

SUGAR PLUM FAIRY
$500

Graceful and radiant ruler of the Land of Sweets.

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