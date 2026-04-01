Sewa International USA

Hosted by

Sewa International USA

About this event

Des Mera - DONOTUSE

901 15th Ave

South Milwaukee, WI 53172, USA

1. SaC Donor (Special deal)($29)
$1

1.SaC (Sponsor-A-Child) donors get a discounted front row seat for $34 -- Only for donors who have sponsored-a-child by donating $360(Minimum YEARLY OPTION at Checkout) or more at sac.sewausa.org since Jan 2026.

Please buy only AFTER donating YEARLY to SaC.


2.Discounted seats are only for donor, spouse and kids with age less than 21. Seats purchased without a donation will automatically be cancelled and money will be refunded by the system.


3. Please email the sponsor-a-child donation receipt to [email protected] before purchasing Donor tickets.

3. Gold (Special Deal) ($49)
$2

# Seats behind Donor seats

SaC Sponsorship
$3

Choose this option if you want to sponsor a child. If you are a existing sponsor, by default, we will allocate same child to you this year as well.

Add a donation for Sewa International USA

$

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