Hosted by

Islamic Association of Carrollton

About this event

Sponsor a Child's Islamic Education

Give One Month of Learning for a Student
$75
Provide 3 Months of Islamic Education for a Student
$225
Provide Materials for a Classroom
$250

Includes writing materials, printer supplies, and essential classroom resources

Give 6 Months of Islamic Education for a Student
$450
Give a Full Year of Education for a Student
$675
Give a Full Year of Education for Two Students
$1,350
Give a Full Year of Education for Three Students
$2,025
Give a Full Year of Education for Four Students
$2,700
General Donation (Where Needed Most)
$250

This flexible donation goes toward the school’s greatest needs—supporting students, teachers, classroom resources, and daily operations

General Donation (Where Needed Most)
$500

This flexible donation goes toward the school’s greatest needs—supporting students, teachers, classroom resources, and daily operations

General Donation (Where Needed Most)
$1,000

This flexible donation goes toward the school’s greatest needs—supporting students, teachers, classroom resources, and daily operations

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!