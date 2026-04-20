Sponsor a Child's Islamic Education

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Includes writing materials, printer supplies, and essential classroom resources
This flexible donation goes toward the school’s greatest needs—supporting students, teachers, classroom resources, and daily operations
This flexible donation goes toward the school’s greatest needs—supporting students, teachers, classroom resources, and daily operations
This flexible donation goes toward the school’s greatest needs—supporting students, teachers, classroom resources, and daily operations
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!