Sponsor A Class

About this event
Support the 3rd Grade classroom in purchasing 5 books of the Adventures of the Bailey Kids Books series!
Support the 3rd Grade classroom in purchasing 5 books of the Series of Unfortunate Events!
Support the 3rd Grade classroom in purchasing 5 books of the Junie B. Jones!
Support the 3rd Grade classroom in purchasing books of the Rainbow Magic Book series!
Support the 3rd Grade classroom in purchasing books of the Nancy Drew Books series!
Support the 3rd Grade classroom in purchasing the book collection of the Minecraft Official Player Handbook set!
Support our 7th Grade class in purchasing an American Flag with Pole for their classroom!
Support our 7th Grade class in purchasing a Big Joe Bean Bag seat to add comfort to their classroom!
Support our 7th Grade class in purchasing a Storage Bench with shelving and compartments!
Support our STEM Program run by Mr. Jackson by purchasing a 10,000 piece building block set!
Support all students by purchasing the 37 lbs NuPlay Rubber Nugget Playground Protective Flooring Gyms, Swing Set Play Areas 1.5 cubic foot of rubber nuggets!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!