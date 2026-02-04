St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School

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St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School

About this event

Sponsor A Class

Adventures of the Bailey Kids Books
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Support the 3rd Grade classroom in purchasing 5 books of the Adventures of the Bailey Kids Books series!

Series of Unfortunate Events Books
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Support the 3rd Grade classroom in purchasing 5 books of the Series of Unfortunate Events!

Junie B. Jones Books
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Support the 3rd Grade classroom in purchasing 5 books of the Junie B. Jones!

Rainbow Magic Books
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Support the 3rd Grade classroom in purchasing books of the Rainbow Magic Book series!

Nancy Drew Books
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Support the 3rd Grade classroom in purchasing books of the Nancy Drew Books series!

Minecraft Official Player Handbook
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Support the 3rd Grade classroom in purchasing the book collection of the Minecraft Official Player Handbook set!

American Flag with Pole
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Support our 7th Grade class in purchasing an American Flag with Pole for their classroom!

Big Joe Bean Bag Seat
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Support our 7th Grade class in purchasing a Big Joe Bean Bag seat to add comfort to their classroom!

Storage Bench
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Support our 7th Grade class in purchasing a Storage Bench with shelving and compartments!

10,000 Piece Building Block Set
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Support our STEM Program run by Mr. Jackson by purchasing a 10,000 piece building block set!

Playground Rubber Nuggets
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Support all students by purchasing the 37 lbs NuPlay Rubber Nugget Playground Protective Flooring Gyms, Swing Set Play Areas 1.5 cubic foot of rubber nuggets!

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