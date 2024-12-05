Sponsor a Dog for the Howliday Season

Johnny was found deserted deep in the woods with 4 small pups. They were scooped up by the ATV riders and brought to safety. All of the pups have found their forever families but his beautiful yet shy boy has been in foster care for 14 months. Johnny has such a large and loving heart. He loves his people and depends on them for safety. Johnny has some storm anxiety so his foster Mom found this anxiety cap that makes him relax and look so incredibly adorable!
Willow
$50
Willow is a purebred German Shepherd who was purchased from a breeder as an 8 week old puppy by a young couple. The couple did not provide her any training and at 8 months old she was going potty inside the home on pee pads. She was relinquished to us after the young girl became pregnant and agreed she did not have time for a dog and a baby. Although Willow had absolutely no training, she is sweet, loving and affectionate. She adores her canine roommate Bo, is becoming a pro at catching the frisbee and is doing much better with her training.
Adrienne
$50
Adrienne sought shelter and safety at an MU Extension in Southern Missouri. She arrived just in time to have her pups. It was obvious that this poor girl had given birth many, many times. Adrienne was so underweight, and her health was very compromised. She was transported to Unchained Melodies where her and her pups took up residency in our nursery. Unfortunately, Adrienne then tested positive for heartworms. Loving volunteers cared for her and her pups for weeks until they could finally go to foster homes. Adrienne has started the heartworm treatment and is doing very well. She is such a loving dog, and has a very gentle soul. Adrienne has a long road ahead of her but she will remain safe in our care until she is completely healthy and ready to move into a home to call her own.
Leroy
$50
We received an SOS message from another organization "Armani's Angels' regarding a dog that had been severely injured and was taken to the vet by a Good Samaritan. The organization offered to cover the cost of this boy's surgery if a foster home was found. We were able to secure a foster immediately and the dog was rushed into surgery. Unfortunately, infection had set in and went deep into the leg and it could not be saved. The foster named him Leroy and it is a very fitting name for this hound dog. Leroy is loving life and having 3 legs does not stop this boy from running, romping and hiking. He is a sweet dog that sings the songs of his people with his melodic howls and his velvety ears are irresistible.
Rosie
$50
Rosie has lived in our boarding facility for over 3 years! Rosie loves people and is a huge snuggle bug and couch potato, she just is extremely fearful of dogs and has a high prey drive towards smaller animals, therefore she needs to be an only pet. Rosie is a favorite of all of the volunteers who care for her and gets to go on daily walks, outings and is well cared for but after each outing, back in the kennel she goes which is heartbreaking. Sponsoring Rosie will hopefully help her find her forever home and not spend her entire life in a kennel.
Nala
$50
Nala came to us as part of a litter of eight. The pups were four months old and were living in a huddle in a pile of rubble in Southern Missouri. She is the last of the litter to find a home and she is nearing a year old. Nala has a gorgeous brindle coat, and is well behaved in the home and very well trained and graduated from etiquette class. She is very energetic, loves her walks and hikes, even swimming! Nala adores children, dogs of all sizes and everyone she meets!
