Sponsor a Dog for the Howliday Season

Adrienne sought shelter and safety at an MU Extension in Southern Missouri. She arrived just in time to have her pups. It was obvious that this poor girl had given birth many, many times. Adrienne was so underweight, and her health was very compromised. She was transported to Unchained Melodies where her and her pups took up residency in our nursery. Unfortunately, Adrienne then tested positive for heartworms. Loving volunteers cared for her and her pups for weeks until they could finally go to foster homes. Adrienne has started the heartworm treatment and is doing very well. She is such a loving dog, and has a very gentle soul. Adrienne has a long road ahead of her but she will remain safe in our care until she is completely healthy and ready to move into a home to call her own.

