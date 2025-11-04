Sponsor a Dog for the Howliday Season

Offered by
Tessa came to UMDR after we received an SOS call from a local vet. A woman had found her as a stray and wanted to humanely euthanize her. But Tessa was a young, healthy pup, and we couldn’t bear to let that happen. She deserved a chance at a better life than struggling to survive on her own.
Since arriving, Tessa has presented us with some behavioral challenges, but our dedicated staff and volunteers work with her daily to build her confidence and ease her frustration, which sometimes causes her to act out. Tessa still has a long road ahead, but we believe in this girl wholeheartedly. We’re here to see her through the tough times and to celebrate every one of her victories, no matter how small.
Parker spent his entire life chained to a doghouse. When his health began to fail, his fur falling out and painful sores covering his body, the authorities finally stepped in and forced his owner to surrender him.
After just one post on social media, we knew Parker had to come to UMDR to get the help he so desperately needed and boy, did he need it! His heartworm test revealed a severe infection, and he required immediate, intensive treatment.
Parker is now halfway through his long, painful, and expensive heartworm treatment. He’s settling into a loving foster home, where he’s finally experiencing what every dog deserves: kindness, comfort, and affection. After years of isolation, confinement, and solitude, Parker is learning what it means to be loved.
Unique’s story is one of the most heartbreaking cases of abuse we’ve encountered. She endured both physical and emotional trauma, suffering from severe malnutrition and daily beatings. Thankfully, local Animal Control officers intervened, and her abusers were charged with animal cruelty and neglect.
When UMDR was contacted, we knew we had to help this brave girl begin her long road to recovery. Unique needed time, patience, and understanding to heal from her trauma and to learn that not all humans mean harm.
Even now, Unique struggles with what we call her “stranger danger.” She finds it hard to trust new people, and her fear sometimes causes her to react defensively. Despite these challenges, our dedicated staff and volunteers continue to work with her every day, helping her build confidence and find moments of joy.
At UMDR, Unique enjoys agility training, park visits, daily walks, and car rides, surrounded by a team who truly loves her. We are committed to her for life, no matter how long her healing takes.
Lexie has been with UMDR for many years — far longer than any dog should have to wait for a home. When she first came to us, she had been found chained to a tree, sunken in mud, with nothing to play with but the head of a broken baby doll.
Lexie was fortunate to spend over three years in a loving foster home, but due to personal circumstances, she was returned to our training facility. Because Lexie needs to be the only pet in the home, finding her a forever family has been especially challenging.
Life in a facility is hard for her. She adores her stuffle toys, her kennel is full of them, but what she longs for most is human companionship. As she begins to show signs of aging, our staff and volunteers pour their hearts into caring for her, making sure she feels loved every single day.
While we wish for nothing more than to see Lexie spend her golden years in a real home, we are committed to giving her the best life possible for as long as she needs us.
This little nugget was found running down a busy road in rural Missouri by some teenagers. She was nearly hairless, spinning in circles from itchy, painful skin, and appeared both blind and deaf, clearly in desperate need of help.
When Mitzy arrived at UMDR, her previous owners were unable to provide proper veterinary records or proof of ownership. After seeing photos of her condition, they went silent, and finally, Mitzy received the care she so desperately needed.
We lovingly call her our “Gucci Girl” because of the expensive daily medications she requires to manage her skin issues and dry eyes. Despite her challenges, Mitzy is a little spitfire, full of energy and personality! Today, she boasts a gorgeous, healthy coat and is spoiled beyond measure in her foster home, but she still dreams of a forever family to call her own.
Rosie is another long-time resident of UMDR. She came to us as a stray, found just a block from our facility. Underweight and with a few nicks and scrapes, she was otherwise in good health. Despite our efforts to locate her owners, no one ever came forward to claim her.
Over the years, Rosie became a favorite of both staff and volunteers. It’s clear she suffered some form of abuse, as she is very reactive to other animals, making adoption especially challenging.
After countless pleas for a chance at a better life, a miracle happened! A foster home opened its doors to her! Rosie is now living the life she always dreamed of, with a fenced backyard to romp and play, trips to the lake, and all the love she could ever wish for. But this is only temporary, Rosie still needs a forever home, and we will never stop advocating for her.
