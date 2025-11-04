Sponsor a Dog for the Howliday Season

Tessa came to UMDR after we received an SOS call from a local vet. A woman had found her as a stray and wanted to humanely euthanize her. But Tessa was a young, healthy pup, and we couldn’t bear to let that happen. She deserved a chance at a better life than struggling to survive on her own.





Since arriving, Tessa has presented us with some behavioral challenges, but our dedicated staff and volunteers work with her daily to build her confidence and ease her frustration, which sometimes causes her to act out. Tessa still has a long road ahead, but we believe in this girl wholeheartedly. We’re here to see her through the tough times and to celebrate every one of her victories, no matter how small.