Sponsor-a-Family Campaign

Benefits Include:
• Logo on event/workshop materials
• Website & social media recognition
• Mention in one newsletter
• Provide promo items at events
• Logo on website, social media, printed
materials
• Recognition during events & workshops
• One social spotlight post
• Brand message in email campaign
All Radiate Sponsor benefits, plus:
• Logo on Change Maker Membership page
• Recognition in press releases
• Invitation to impact celebration event
All Hope benefits, plus:
• Guest on podcast or event panel
• Feature article/interview in newsletter
• VIP event passes
• Dedicated announcement to 10,000+
subscribers
All Ignite benefits, plus:
• Co-branding opportunities
• National media release highlighting
partnership
• Featured logo on podcast & workshops
• Executive “Beyond Inclusion” workshop for
your team
All Glow benefits, plus:
• Presenting Sponsor of Annual Glow Conference.
• National media release campaign promoting your company as a
supporter of Neurodiversity.
• Logo inclusion in national consumer magazines which have a
circulation of over 200,000.
• VIP passes for staff and special clients to events.
• Neuroshifts Certifies Your Company as Neuro-Ready
