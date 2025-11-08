Neuroshifts Inc

Sponsor-a-Family Campaign

Shine Sponsor - Sponsor Monthly Events
$2,500

Benefits Include:

• Logo on event/workshop materials

• Website & social media recognition

• Mention in one newsletter

• Provide promo items at events

Radiate Sponsor - Sponsor 5 Families
$7,500

Benefits Include:

• Logo on website, social media, printed

materials

• Recognition during events & workshops

• One social spotlight post

• Brand message in email campaign

Hope Sponsor - Sponsor 15 Families
$15,000

All Radiate Sponsor benefits, plus:

• Logo on Change Maker Membership page

• Recognition in press releases

• Invitation to impact celebration event

Ignite Sponsor - Sponsor 20 Families
$30,000

 All Hope benefits, plus:

• Guest on podcast or event panel

• Feature article/interview in newsletter

• VIP event passes

• Dedicated announcement to 10,000+

subscribers

Glow Sponsor - Sponsor 30 Families
$45,000

 All Ignite benefits, plus:

• Co-branding opportunities

• National media release highlighting

partnership

• Featured logo on podcast & workshops

• Executive “Beyond Inclusion” workshop for

your team

Tranform Sponsor - Sponsor 50 Families
$75,000

All Glow benefits, plus:

• Presenting Sponsor of Annual Glow Conference.

• National media release campaign promoting your company as a

supporter of Neurodiversity.

• Logo inclusion in national consumer magazines which have a

circulation of over 200,000.

• VIP passes for staff and special clients to events.

• Neuroshifts Certifies Your Company as Neuro-Ready

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!