Sponsor a Healthcare Student Through ICHCare

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Helps provide basic student supplies for underserved students entering the Nursing Assistant Long-Term Care program.
No expiration
Supports classroom and skills lab materials that help students prepare for hands-on learning.
No expiration
Helps provide uniforms, learning materials, and basic readiness support for students with financial need.
No expiration
Helps reduce financial barriers for underserved students pursuing healthcare workforce training in the healthcare workforce.
No expiration
Supports hands-on skills lab readiness and the use of modern learning technology to expand access for underserved students. This gift helps ICHCare strengthen classroom supplies, simulation resources, digital learning tools, and hybrid learning support, so students can reduce travel barriers as they prepare for healthcare workforce training.
No expiration
Provides major support for underserved students seeking a pathway into healthcare through the Nursing Assistant Long-Term Care program in Orange County, Orlando, Florida. This leadership-level gift helps break down barriers that often keep promising students from opportunity, including financial hardship, transportation challenges, limited access to learning resources, and readiness needs. Support may help fund scholarships, hands-on lab preparation, hybrid and technology-supported learning, student materials, and other critical program needs. A Community Health Champion does more than support a student. It helps expand access, strengthen community workforce opportunity, and invest in a healthier future for underserved communities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!