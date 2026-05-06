Sponsor a Healthcare Student Through ICHCare

Provides major support for underserved students seeking a pathway into healthcare through the Nursing Assistant Long-Term Care program in Orange County, Orlando, Florida. This leadership-level gift helps break down barriers that often keep promising students from opportunity, including financial hardship, transportation challenges, limited access to learning resources, and readiness needs. Support may help fund scholarships, hands-on lab preparation, hybrid and technology-supported learning, student materials, and other critical program needs. A Community Health Champion does more than support a student. It helps expand access, strengthen community workforce opportunity, and invest in a healthier future for underserved communities.