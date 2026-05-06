ICHCare Inc.

Offered by

ICHCare Inc.

About the memberships

Sponsor a Healthcare Student Through ICHCare

Student Supplies Gift
$25

No expiration

Helps provide basic student supplies for underserved students entering the Nursing Assistant Long-Term Care program.

Skills Lab Materials Gift
$30

No expiration

Supports classroom and skills lab materials that help students prepare for hands-on learning.

Uniform and Learning Support
$50

No expiration

Helps provide uniforms, learning materials, and basic readiness support for students with financial need.

Partial Scholarship Support
$250

No expiration

Helps reduce financial barriers for underserved students pursuing healthcare workforce training in the healthcare workforce.

Skills Lab & Virtual Learning Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Supports hands-on skills lab readiness and the use of modern learning technology to expand access for underserved students. This gift helps ICHCare strengthen classroom supplies, simulation resources, digital learning tools, and hybrid learning support, so students can reduce travel barriers as they prepare for healthcare workforce training.

Community Health Champion
$1,000

No expiration

Provides major support for underserved students seeking a pathway into healthcare through the Nursing Assistant Long-Term Care program in Orange County, Orlando, Florida. This leadership-level gift helps break down barriers that often keep promising students from opportunity, including financial hardship, transportation challenges, limited access to learning resources, and readiness needs. Support may help fund scholarships, hands-on lab preparation, hybrid and technology-supported learning, student materials, and other critical program needs. A Community Health Champion does more than support a student. It helps expand access, strengthen community workforce opportunity, and invest in a healthier future for underserved communities.

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