Sponsor a Hole at the 2026 James R. "BOB" Currieo VFW Post 9972 Golf Tournament

About this event
Support our tournament by sponsoring one hole! Your business name or logo will be prominently displayed at a designated hole, giving you great visibility with all players and attendees. This is a perfect way to show your support for local veterans while promoting your business.
Double your impact with sponsorship of two holes! Your logo will be displayed at two separate holes, increasing your exposure throughout the course. A great option for businesses looking to maximize visibility while supporting a meaningful cause.
Get the best of both worlds! Sponsor two holes and enter one team into the tournament. Your business gains strong on-course visibility while you and your team enjoy a full day of golf, networking, and supporting veterans.
Our premier sponsorship package! Sponsor two holes and register two teams in the tournament. This option provides maximum exposure for your business and allows you to bring more players to enjoy the event. Ideal for companies, groups, or organizations looking to make a big impact while supporting VFW Post 9972.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!