Sponsor a Hole at the Inaugural Tempe High Football Golf Event

2250 S Buttercup

Mesa, AZ 85209, USA

Hole 1 - Tee off Sponsor
$1,000

Hole #1—Opening Tee

Why it’s premium:
Every golfer starts here. Maximum exposure.

Perfect for: Main
Main event sponsor, welcome table, swag handouts, banners.

Sponsor Hole #18—Final Hole
$800

Hole #18—Final Hole

Why it’s premium:
Everyone finishes here. Great wrap-up visibility.

Perfect for:
“Thank You” sponsor presence, final impressions.

Sponsor Hole #2 – Early Momentum Hole
$600

Hole #2 – Early Momentum Hole

Why it’s valuable:
Players are settling in and more relaxed, making it a great moment for friendly engagement.

Perfect for: Local
Local businesses, swag giveaways, and brand introductions.

Sponsor Hole #3 - Conversation Starter Hole
$500

Hole #3 – Conversation Starter Hole

Why it’s valuable:
Groups begin pacing themselves, allowing more time for sponsor interaction.

Perfect for:
Service providers, community partners, and networking sponsors.

Sponsor Hole #4 – Building Connections Hole
$500

Hole #4 – Building Connections Hole

Why it’s valuable:
Golfers slow down and chat while waiting their turn.

Perfect for:
Real estate, insurance, and wellness brands.

Sponsor Hole #5 – Engagement Hole
$500

Hole #5 – Engagement Hole

Why it’s valuable:
Players are warmed up and open to samples or demos.

Perfect for:
Food vendors, hydration sponsors, and fitness brands.

Sponsior Hole #6 – Mid-Front Nine Hole
$500

Hole #6 – Mid-Front Nine Hole

Why it’s valuable:
Perfect pause point before finishing the front nine.

Perfect for:
Snack stations, beverage partners, promo drops.

Sponsor Hole #7 – Relationship Builder Hole
$400

Hole #7 – Relationship Builder Hole

Why it’s valuable:
Golfers linger longer here.

Perfect for:
Relationship-driven businesses and nonprofits.

Sponsor Hole #8 – Pre-Turn Exposure Hole
$400

Hole #8 – Pre-Turn Exposure Hole

Why it’s valuable:
Anticipation builds as players approach the turn.

Perfect for:
Retail, auto, and lifestyle sponsors.

Sponsor Hole #9 – Front Nine Finale Hole
$400

Hole #9 – Front Nine Finale Hole

Why it’s valuable:
Natural regroup point before the back nine.

Perfect for:
Hospitality sponsors quick refresh stations.

