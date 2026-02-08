Sponsor a Hole at the Inaugural Tempe High Football Golf Event

About this event
Why it’s premium:
Every golfer starts here. Maximum exposure.
Perfect for: Main
Main event sponsor, welcome table, swag handouts, banners.
Why it’s premium:
Everyone finishes here. Great wrap-up visibility.
Perfect for:
“Thank You” sponsor presence, final impressions.
Hole #2 – Early Momentum Hole
Why it’s valuable:
Players are settling in and more relaxed, making it a great moment for friendly engagement.
Perfect for: Local
Local businesses, swag giveaways, and brand introductions.
Hole #3 – Conversation Starter Hole
Why it’s valuable:
Groups begin pacing themselves, allowing more time for sponsor interaction.
Perfect for:
Service providers, community partners, and networking sponsors.
Hole #4 – Building Connections Hole
Why it’s valuable:
Golfers slow down and chat while waiting their turn.
Perfect for:
Real estate, insurance, and wellness brands.
Hole #5 – Engagement Hole
Why it’s valuable:
Players are warmed up and open to samples or demos.
Perfect for:
Food vendors, hydration sponsors, and fitness brands.
Hole #6 – Mid-Front Nine Hole
Why it’s valuable:
Perfect pause point before finishing the front nine.
Perfect for:
Snack stations, beverage partners, promo drops.
Hole #7 – Relationship Builder Hole
Why it’s valuable:
Golfers linger longer here.
Perfect for:
Relationship-driven businesses and nonprofits.
Hole #8 – Pre-Turn Exposure Hole
Why it’s valuable:
Anticipation builds as players approach the turn.
Perfect for:
Retail, auto, and lifestyle sponsors.
Hole #9 – Front Nine Finale Hole
Why it’s valuable:
Natural regroup point before the back nine.
Perfect for:
Hospitality sponsors quick refresh stations.
$
