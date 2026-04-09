Sponsor a Kitten! - The Cheeses

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This kitten is just 2 days old and has arrived at Homeward Bound with no name yet! Your one‑time sponsorship covers the essentials — formula, vaccines, litter, and a vet check during their foster stay. As the sponsor, you get to choose their name (within our kid‑friendly guidelines), and we’ll use it in their records, posts, and adoption listing.
This kitten is just 2 days old and brand‑new to Homeward Bound! With your sponsorship, you’ll help provide their formula, litter, vaccines, and vet care while they grow strong in foster care. Even better — you get to name them (kid‑friendly choices only!) and your chosen name will appear on all their updates and adoption profile.
This kitten is just 2 days old, tiny enough to fit in your hand, and still waiting for a name! A one‑time sponsorship gives them everything they need — formula, vaccines, litter, and a vet check — while they’re lovingly cared for in foster. As a sponsor, you’ll choose their name, and we’ll use it throughout their journey until adoption day.
This kitten is just 2 days old — one of five newborn bottle babies (one female and four males) who just arrived at Homeward Bound! Your sponsorship provides milk, litter, vaccines, and a vet exam while they thrive in foster care. Plus, you’ll get the honor of choosing their name (within our kid‑friendly guidelines) for all their photos and adoption posts.
This kitten is just 2 days old and among our newest rescues at Homeward Bound. Your one‑time sponsorship covers their formula, litter, medical care, and vaccines while they grow in foster care. You also get to choose their name (within our family‑friendly naming rules), which will be featured in all their records and updates.
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