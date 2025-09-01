Sponsor a MidTown Snowflake

Hosted by
Reno, NV, USA
Oct 16th - Nov 2nd
Bring home a miniture MidTown Snowflake to hang on your tree or window! $5.00 when Sponsoring a MidTown Snowflake.
Snowflakes can be picked up at the MidTown Welcome Center at 299 E. Plumb Ln Ste #163 (inside Reno Public Market)
MidTown Snowflake Lamp, hang on your wall or set on your desk or mantel. $20.00 when Sponsoring a MidTown Snowflake.
Donate a Snowflake to a non profit of your choice
