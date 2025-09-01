MidTown Reno

Hosted by

MidTown Reno

About this event

Sponsor a MidTown Snowflake

MidTown

Reno, NV, USA

Final Call Pricing
$400

Oct 16th - Nov 2nd

MidTown Snowflake Ornament
$5

Bring home a miniture MidTown Snowflake to hang on your tree or window! $5.00 when Sponsoring a MidTown Snowflake.


Snowflakes can be picked up at the MidTown Welcome Center at 299 E. Plumb Ln Ste #163 (inside Reno Public Market)

MidTown Snowflake Lamp
$20

MidTown Snowflake Lamp, hang on your wall or set on your desk or mantel. $20.00 when Sponsoring a MidTown Snowflake.


Snowflakes can be picked up at the MidTown Welcome Center at 299 E. Plumb Ln Ste #163 (inside Reno Public Market)

Nonprofit Dedication Snowflake
$300

Donate a Snowflake to a non profit of your choice

Add a donation for MidTown Reno

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!