The Lyric Council Inc Capital Campaign

Offered by

The Lyric Council Inc Capital Campaign

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Sponsor a New Theatre Seat

Sponsor 1 Seat item
Sponsor 1 Seat
$500

Upon your donation, you will be contacted directly by a Lyric staff member to confirm your contribution, select your seat, and personalize your plaque.

Sponsor 2 Seats item
Sponsor 2 Seats
$1,000

Upon your donation, you will be contacted directly by a Lyric staff member to confirm your contribution, select your seats, and personalize your plaques.

Sponsor 3 Seats item
Sponsor 3 Seats
$1,500

Upon your donation, you will be contacted directly by a Lyric staff member to confirm your contribution, select your seats, and personalize your plaques.

Sponsor 4 Seats item
Sponsor 4 Seats
$2,000

Upon your donation, you will be contacted directly by a Lyric staff member to confirm your contribution, select your seats, and personalize your plaques.

Sponsor 5 Seats item
Sponsor 5 Seats
$2,500

Upon your donation, you will be contacted directly by a Lyric staff member to confirm your contribution, select your seats, and personalize your plaques.

Sponsor 6 Seats item
Sponsor 6 Seats
$3,000

Upon your donation, you will be contacted directly by a Lyric staff member to confirm your contribution, select your seats, and personalize your plaques.

Add a donation for The Lyric Council Inc Capital Campaign

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