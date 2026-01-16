Sponsor a New Theatre Seat

About this shop
Upon your donation, you will be contacted directly by a Lyric staff member to confirm your contribution, select your seat, and personalize your plaque.
Upon your donation, you will be contacted directly by a Lyric staff member to confirm your contribution, select your seats, and personalize your plaques.
Upon your donation, you will be contacted directly by a Lyric staff member to confirm your contribution, select your seats, and personalize your plaques.
Upon your donation, you will be contacted directly by a Lyric staff member to confirm your contribution, select your seats, and personalize your plaques.
Upon your donation, you will be contacted directly by a Lyric staff member to confirm your contribution, select your seats, and personalize your plaques.
Upon your donation, you will be contacted directly by a Lyric staff member to confirm your contribution, select your seats, and personalize your plaques.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!