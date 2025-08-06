Sponsor a Sanctuary Resident Today!

Offered by
About the memberships
Our horses receive hoof trims every 4 weeks to keep their hooves healthy! Please include which horse you'd like to sponsor (Zeus, Paloma, Charlie, Penny, Pheobe, Rooster) and you will receive a special sponsorship gift package and certificate in the mail!
You can sponsor one of our 9 sweet rescue piggies each month to help keep them fed, and cover bedding costs! Each sponsorship will include a Certificate of Sponsorship and photo of your sponsee! Include your chosen piggie in your membership: (Norman, Morty, Moose, Marcello, Sadie, Stewie, Fiona, Maisie, or Petunia!)
Our two senior horses, Charlie & Penny, are both on Cushings medication, Equioxx for arthritis management, and consume 3 bags of Senior grain EACH WEEK! Their care is costly and can use your help. Your sponsorship will include a Certificate of Sponsorship, a photo of your sponsee, and a Rewild Refuge Tshirt!
$100 a month buys 5 bales of hay for our horses, which is about 1 weeks worth of hay! Your sponsorship will include a Certificate of Sponsorship, a photo of your sponsee, and a Rewild Refuge Tshirt!
Help us keep multiple residents fed, bedded, and healthy with this amazing monthly contribution. Your sponsorship will include a Certificate of Sponsorship, a photo of your fave resident, a Rewild Refuge Tshirt and our super fun pack of stickers!
This membership is an all encompassing sanctuary support membership allowing us to plan for veterinary visits and other higher cost situations. Your sponsorship will include a Certificate of Sponsorship, a photo of your fave resident, a Rewild Refuge Tshirt, our super fun pack of stickers, AND our annual calendar!
