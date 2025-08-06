Rewild Refuge Farm Sanctuary

Rewild Refuge Farm Sanctuary

Sponsor a Sanctuary Resident Today!

Sponsor a Horsie Hoof Trim!
$65

Renews monthly

Our horses receive hoof trims every 4 weeks to keep their hooves healthy! Please include which horse you'd like to sponsor (Zeus, Paloma, Charlie, Penny, Pheobe, Rooster) and you will receive a special sponsorship gift package and certificate in the mail!

Sponsor a Pig!
$50

Renews monthly

You can sponsor one of our 9 sweet rescue piggies each month to help keep them fed, and cover bedding costs! Each sponsorship will include a Certificate of Sponsorship and photo of your sponsee! Include your chosen piggie in your membership: (Norman, Morty, Moose, Marcello, Sadie, Stewie, Fiona, Maisie, or Petunia!)

Sponsor a Senior Horse!
$100

Renews monthly

Our two senior horses, Charlie & Penny, are both on Cushings medication, Equioxx for arthritis management, and consume 3 bags of Senior grain EACH WEEK! Their care is costly and can use your help. Your sponsorship will include a Certificate of Sponsorship, a photo of your sponsee, and a Rewild Refuge Tshirt!

Sponsor Hay for the Horses!
$100

Renews monthly

$100 a month buys 5 bales of hay for our horses, which is about 1 weeks worth of hay! Your sponsorship will include a Certificate of Sponsorship, a photo of your sponsee, and a Rewild Refuge Tshirt!

Multiple Animal Sponsorship!
$250

Renews monthly

Help us keep multiple residents fed, bedded, and healthy with this amazing monthly contribution. Your sponsorship will include a Certificate of Sponsorship, a photo of your fave resident, a Rewild Refuge Tshirt and our super fun pack of stickers!

The Sanctuary Sustainer
$500

Renews monthly

This membership is an all encompassing sanctuary support membership allowing us to plan for veterinary visits and other higher cost situations. Your sponsorship will include a Certificate of Sponsorship, a photo of your fave resident, a Rewild Refuge Tshirt, our super fun pack of stickers, AND our annual calendar!

