Sponsor a Seat. Change a Life.

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About this event
Sponsor a young person to attend The Story of Derrick Wallace, a powerful, trauma-informed stage production designed to give youth a voice.
Your $35 provides a full experience:
• A ticket to the play
• A snack + drink ($5 value)
• A free bracelet (a reminder of strength and belonging)
• 💛A safe, inspiring space to reflect, heal, and connect
Many of the youth we serve are navigating trauma, grief, identity struggles, and environments where their voices often go unheard.
This is more than a ticket.
This is about making sure a young person doesn’t feel left out.
This is about giving them a moment that could shift how they see themselves.
$35 gives a child a seat, a snack, a bracelet, and a moment that could change how they see themselves.
Help us make sure no child is left out.
Sponsor 5 Young People for The Story of Derrick Wallace
Sponsor five young people to attend The Story of Derrick Wallace a powerful, trauma-informed stage production created to give youth a voice.
Your $175 provides a full experience for 5 youth:
Many of the young people we serve are carrying trauma, grief, identity struggles, and silent battles no one ever sees.
This is more than bringing kids to a play.
This is about making sure five young people don’t feel left out.
This is about giving them a moment that could shift how they see themselves.
A moment where they feel:
seen. heard. understood. strong.
$175 = 5 lives impacted.
Help us make sure no child is left out.
Sponsor 5 youth today.
Sponsor ten young people to attend The Story of Derrick Wallace a powerful, trauma-informed stage production created to give youth a voice.
Your $350 provides a full experience for 10 youth:
+ As a thank you, YOU receive:
Many of the young people we serve are navigating trauma, grief, identity struggles, and environments where their voices are often unheard.
This is more than bringing youth to a play.
This is about making sure ten young people feel included.
This is about giving them a moment that could shift how they see themselves and remind them:
They are not alone.
They are seen.
They are strong.
$350 = 10 lives impacted.
Help us make sure no child is left out.
Sponsor 10 youth today.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!