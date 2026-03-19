Sponsor a Seat. Change a Life.

Sponsor a young person to attend The Story of Derrick Wallace, a powerful, trauma-informed stage production designed to give youth a voice.





Your $35 provides a full experience:

• A ticket to the play

• A snack + drink ($5 value)

• A free bracelet (a reminder of strength and belonging)

• 💛A safe, inspiring space to reflect, heal, and connect





Many of the youth we serve are navigating trauma, grief, identity struggles, and environments where their voices often go unheard.





This is more than a ticket.

This is about making sure a young person doesn’t feel left out.

This is about giving them a moment that could shift how they see themselves.





$35 gives a child a seat, a snack, a bracelet, and a moment that could change how they see themselves.





Help us make sure no child is left out.