Childhoodslost Foundation

Hosted by

Childhoodslost Foundation

About this event

Sponsor a Seat. Change a Life.

302 S Hicks St

Philadelphia, PA 19102, USA

Sponsor a Child (Full Experience) item
Sponsor a Child (Full Experience)
$35

Sponsor a young person to attend The Story of Derrick Wallace, a powerful, trauma-informed stage production designed to give youth a voice.


Your $35 provides a full experience:

• A ticket to the play
• A snack + drink ($5 value)
• A free bracelet (a reminder of strength and belonging)
• 💛A safe, inspiring space to reflect, heal, and connect


Many of the youth we serve are navigating trauma, grief, identity struggles, and environments where their voices often go unheard.


This is more than a ticket.

This is about making sure a young person doesn’t feel left out.
This is about giving them a moment that could shift how they see themselves.


$35 gives a child a seat, a snack, a bracelet, and a moment that could change how they see themselves.


Help us make sure no child is left out.

Sponsor 5 Youth item
Sponsor 5 Youth
$175

Sponsor 5 Young People for The Story of Derrick Wallace

Sponsor five young people to attend The Story of Derrick Wallace a powerful, trauma-informed stage production created to give youth a voice.

Your $175 provides a full experience for 5 youth:

  • 5 tickets to the play
  • 5 snack + drink combos
  • 5 “I AM STRONG” bracelets reminders of strength and belonging
  • 💛 A safe, inspiring space where they can reflect, feel seen, and connect

Many of the young people we serve are carrying trauma, grief, identity struggles, and silent battles no one ever sees.

This is more than bringing kids to a play.
This is about making sure five young people don’t feel left out.

This is about giving them a moment that could shift how they see themselves.

A moment where they feel:
seen. heard. understood. strong.

$175 = 5 lives impacted.

Help us make sure no child is left out.
Sponsor 5 youth today.

Sponsor 10 Young People for The Story of Derrick Wallace
$350

Sponsor ten young people to attend The Story of Derrick Wallace a powerful, trauma-informed stage production created to give youth a voice.

Your $350 provides a full experience for 10 youth:

  • 10 tickets to the play
  • 10 snack + drink combos
  • 10 “No More Childhoods Lost” bracelets a symbol of strength, survival, and change
  • 💛 A safe, inspiring space where youth can reflect, feel seen, and connect

+ As a thank you, YOU receive:

  • An exclusive “No More Childhoods Lost” T-shirt
  • Your name added to our Sponsorship Wall

Many of the young people we serve are navigating trauma, grief, identity struggles, and environments where their voices are often unheard.


This is more than bringing youth to a play.
This is about making sure ten young people feel included.


This is about giving them a moment that could shift how they see themselves and remind them:

They are not alone.
They are seen.
They are strong.

$350 = 10 lives impacted.

Help us make sure no child is left out.
Sponsor 10 youth today.


Add a donation for Childhoodslost Foundation

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