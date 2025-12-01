Sponsor a Space at Collin County Animal Services

Offered by
1 year (2026) sponsorship of the Admin HQ (admin office in main hallway) at Collin County Animal Services. A 10x8 inch plaque with the inscription of your choice at the door of the Admin HQ will remain for 1 year with first option to renew annually.
Once purchased you will receive an email with a link to the Plaque Details form.
1 year (2026) sponsorship of the Manager HQ (manager's office in main hallway) at Collin County Animal Services. A 10x8 inch plaque with the inscription of your choice at the door of the Manager HQ will remain for 1 year with first option to renew annually.
Once purchased you will receive an email with a link to the Plaque Details form.
1 year (2026) sponsorship of the Dog Kitchen at Collin County Animal Services. A 10x8 inch plaque with the inscription of your choice at the door of the Dog Kitchen will remain for 1 year with first option to renew annually.
Once purchased you will receive an email with a link to the Plaque Details form.
1 year (2026) cat kennel sponsorship at Collin County Animal Services. A plaque with the inscription of your choice on the front of one of the 36 cat kennels. Each plaque is 5x2 inches and will remain on the kennel for 1 year with first option to renew annually.
Once purchased you will receive an email with a link to the Plaque Details form.
1 year (2026) cat nursery kennel sponsorship at Collin County Animal Services. A plaque with the inscription of your choice on the front of one of the 4 cat nursery kennels. Each plaque is 5x2 inches and will remain on the kennel for 1 year with first option to renew annually.
Once purchased you will receive an email with a link to the Plaque Details form.
1 year (2026) dog kennel sponsorship at Collin County Animal Services. A plaque with the inscription of your choice on the front of one of the 45 dog kennels in run A, B and C. Each plaque is 8x4 inches and will remain on the kennel for 1 year with first option to renew annually.
Once purchased you will receive an email with a link to the Plaque Details form.
1 year (2026) dog adoption kennels sponsorship at Collin County Animal Services. A plaque with the inscription of your choice above one of the 2 sets of kennels in the front foyer of the shelter. Each plaque is 8x4 inches and will remain above the kennels for 1 year with first option to renew annually.
Once purchased you will receive an email with a link to the Plaque Details form.
1 year (2026) sponsorship of the Real Life Room at Collin County Animal Services. A 10x8 inch plaque with the inscription of your choice at the door of the Real Life Room will remain for 1 year with first option to renew annually.
Once purchased you will receive an email with a link to the Plaque Details form.
