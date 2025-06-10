Supply a Student

Each $25 donation provides a complete school supply kit for one Greenville ISD student. These packs are thoughtfully assembled to include all the basic tools a student needs to start the school year strong—folders, notebooks, pencils, crayons, glue, and more—tailored by grade level.

