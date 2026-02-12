Sponsor a student athlete

To provide our youth with national exposure and professional-grade development, we have structured our

costs with full transparency. 100% of your donation is tax-deductible.

Investment Breakdown:

• Skill & Strength Development: $1,500

• Spirit Pack: $300

• Gym Space and Hydration: $100

• Education Curriculum (Digital): $10

• Travel, Lodging & Tournament Fees: [Remaining balance]