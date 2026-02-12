High-Free Dawgz Basketball Alabama

Offered by

High-Free Dawgz Basketball Alabama

About this shop

Sponsor a student athlete

Investment in a student athlete item
Investment in a student athlete
$2,550

To provide our youth with national exposure and professional-grade development, we have structured our

costs with full transparency. 100% of your donation is tax-deductible.

Investment Breakdown:

• Skill & Strength Development: $1,500

• Spirit Pack: $300

• Gym Space and Hydration: $100

• Education Curriculum (Digital): $10

• Travel, Lodging & Tournament Fees: [Remaining balance]

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Dawgz T-shirt (Local delivery or pick-up) item
Dawgz T-shirt (Local delivery or pick-up) item
Dawgz T-shirt (Local delivery or pick-up)
$35

Purchase a Dawgz t-shirt. $20 from your purchase provides a meal for a player.

Please specify color and size when you check out. Thank you!

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Dawg T-shirt (shipping required) item
Dawg T-shirt (shipping required) item
Dawg T-shirt (shipping required)
$42

Purchase a Dawgz t-shirt. $20 from your purchase provides a meal for a player.

Please specify color and size when you check out. Shipping cost is included.Thank you!

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Crewneck Sweater (Local delivery or pick-up item
Crewneck Sweater (Local delivery or pick-up item
Crewneck Sweater (Local delivery or pick-up
$50

Purchase a Dawgz crewneck sweater. $20 from your purchase provides a meal for a player.

Please specify color and size when you check out. Thank you!

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Crewneck Sweater (shipping required) item
Crewneck Sweater (shipping required) item
Crewneck Sweater (shipping required)
$57

Purchase a Dawgz crewneck sweater. $20 from your purchase provides a meal for a player.

Please specify color and size when you check out. Shipping cost is included. Thank you!

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!