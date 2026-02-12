Sponsor a student athlete

About this shop
To provide our youth with national exposure and professional-grade development, we have structured our
costs with full transparency. 100% of your donation is tax-deductible.
Investment Breakdown:
• Skill & Strength Development: $1,500
• Spirit Pack: $300
• Gym Space and Hydration: $100
• Education Curriculum (Digital): $10
• Travel, Lodging & Tournament Fees: [Remaining balance]
Purchase a Dawgz t-shirt. $20 from your purchase provides a meal for a player.
Please specify color and size when you check out. Thank you!
Purchase a Dawgz t-shirt. $20 from your purchase provides a meal for a player.
Please specify color and size when you check out. Shipping cost is included.Thank you!
Purchase a Dawgz crewneck sweater. $20 from your purchase provides a meal for a player.
Please specify color and size when you check out. Thank you!
Purchase a Dawgz crewneck sweater. $20 from your purchase provides a meal for a player.
Please specify color and size when you check out. Shipping cost is included. Thank you!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!