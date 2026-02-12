Sponsor a Teacher Lunch 2026

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Please join us in feeding our sweet teachers by sponsoring a lunch for them! You do not need to specify the teacher, this will help underwrite our lunch for all faculty and staff!
Please join us in feeding our sweet teachers by sponsoring a lunch for them! You do not need to specify the teacher, this will help underwrite our lunch for all faculty and staff!
Please join us in feeding our sweet teachers by sponsoring a lunch for them! You do not need to specify the teacher, this will help underwrite our lunch for all faculty and staff!
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