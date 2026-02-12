Gilchrist PTO

Hosted by

Gilchrist PTO

About this event

Sponsor a Teacher Lunch 2026

1301 Timberlane Rd

Tallahassee, FL 32312, USA

Sponsor a Teacher $15 donation
$15

Please join us in feeding our sweet teachers by sponsoring a lunch for them! You do not need to specify the teacher, this will help underwrite our lunch for all faculty and staff!

Sponsor a Teacher $10 donation
$10

Please join us in feeding our sweet teachers by sponsoring a lunch for them! You do not need to specify the teacher, this will help underwrite our lunch for all faculty and staff!

Sponsor a Teacher $5 donation
$5

Please join us in feeding our sweet teachers by sponsoring a lunch for them! You do not need to specify the teacher, this will help underwrite our lunch for all faculty and staff!

Add a donation for Gilchrist PTO

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