Sponsor A Winter White Affair with Tau Mu Lambda

Choice of 2–4 ticketsOR donate back to the community/volunteers
Logo on cocktail table tents + auction signage (Upon purchase, email information to: [email protected])
Full page placement in digital program
Social media highlights before the event
Verbal recognition during the program
Choice of 2–4 ticketsOR donate back to the community/volunteers
Logo on cocktail table tents + auction signage (Upon purchase, email information to: [email protected])
Full page placement in digital program
Social media highlights before the event
Verbal recognition during the program
Gold Sponsor
$1,000
Choice of 2 ticketsOR donate back
Logo featured on digital program sponsor page (Upon purchase, email logo/company information to: [email protected])
Recognition on bar signage
Social media thank-you (group post)
Mention in program remarks
Choice of 2 ticketsOR donate back
Logo featured on digital program sponsor page (Upon purchase, email logo/company information to: [email protected])
Recognition on bar signage
Social media thank-you (group post)
Mention in program remarks
Silver Sponsor
$750
Logo included in digital program sponsor listing ((Upon purchase, email logo/company information to: [email protected])
Logo on vendor market signage
Social media thank-you (group post)
Logo included in digital program sponsor listing ((Upon purchase, email logo/company information to: [email protected])
Logo on vendor market signage
Social media thank-you (group post)
Bronze Sponsor
$500
Logo in digital program sponsor listing ((Upon purchase, email logo/company information to: [email protected])
Verbal recognition in closing remarks
Logo in digital program sponsor listing ((Upon purchase, email logo/company information to: [email protected])
Verbal recognition in closing remarks
Brass Sponsor
$150
Logo and coupon in the digital program listing (Upon purchase, email logo/company information to: [email protected])
Listing on signage in the Vendor Market area with a QR code to the Digital Coupon
Logo and coupon in the digital program listing (Upon purchase, email logo/company information to: [email protected])
Listing on signage in the Vendor Market area with a QR code to the Digital Coupon
Vendor
$250
Participate as an authorized vendor
Opportunity to network and promote business
Maintain 100% of your profits
(Upon purchase, email the following information to: [email protected]) - Business Name, Owner/Contact Name, Business Type (e.g. food, craft, retail, service), Phone Number, Email Address, Website/Social Media Platform
**All Vendors must comply with local laws and event regulations
Participate as an authorized vendor
Opportunity to network and promote business
Maintain 100% of your profits
(Upon purchase, email the following information to: [email protected]) - Business Name, Owner/Contact Name, Business Type (e.g. food, craft, retail, service), Phone Number, Email Address, Website/Social Media Platform
**All Vendors must comply with local laws and event regulations
Add a donation for Tea Rose Foundation Of Cerritos
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!