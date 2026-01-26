the American Aces Foundation

Hosted by

the American Aces Foundation

About this event

Sponsor AAF Hockey Night

1819 E Big Beaver Rd

Troy, MI 48083, USA

Tier 1
$50

Includes:

AAF sticker or patch

Name listed in thank-you communications


Every contribution helps us build community, access, and opportunity through sport.

Tier 2
$100

Includes: Sticker or patch

AAF t-shirt

Event thank-you recognition


Every contribution helps us build community, access, and opportunity through sport.

Tier 3
$250

Includes: Sticker or patch

AAF t-shirt

AAF hoodie

Social media thank-you post


Every contribution helps us build community, access, and opportunity through sport.

Tier 4
$500

Includes: Full AAF swag bundle (sticker/patch, tee, hoodie)

Event thank-you mention

Social media thank-you post


Every contribution helps us build community, access, and opportunity through sport.

custom amount
Free

Add a custom donation.


Every contribution helps us build community, access, and opportunity through sport.

Add a donation for the American Aces Foundation

$

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