Sponsor AAF Hockey Night

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About this event
Includes:
AAF sticker or patch
Name listed in thank-you communications
Every contribution helps us build community, access, and opportunity through sport.
Includes: Sticker or patch
AAF t-shirt
Event thank-you recognition
Every contribution helps us build community, access, and opportunity through sport.
Includes: Sticker or patch
AAF t-shirt
AAF hoodie
Social media thank-you post
Every contribution helps us build community, access, and opportunity through sport.
Includes: Full AAF swag bundle (sticker/patch, tee, hoodie)
Event thank-you mention
Social media thank-you post
Every contribution helps us build community, access, and opportunity through sport.
Add a custom donation.
Every contribution helps us build community, access, and opportunity through sport.
$
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