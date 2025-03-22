Exchange Club of Bristol, CT, Inc.
eventClosed
Sponsor AD Purchase
42 Century Dr
Bristol, CT 06010, USA
addExtraDonation
$
FULL PAGE AD
$200
AD Size: 8.00" H x 4.75" W Artwork for your AD must be emailed in PDF Format to:
[email protected]
All Artwork must be received by May 16th to meet our printing deadline!!
AD Size: 8.00" H x 4.75" W Artwork for your AD must be emailed in PDF Format to:
[email protected]
All Artwork must be received by May 16th to meet our printing deadline!!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
HALF PAGE AD
$100
AD Size: 4.00" H x 4.75" W Artwork for your AD must be emailed in PDF Format to:
[email protected]
All Artwork must be received by May 16th to meet our printing deadline!!
AD Size: 4.00" H x 4.75" W Artwork for your AD must be emailed in PDF Format to:
[email protected]
All Artwork must be received by May 16th to meet our printing deadline!!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
THIRD PAGE AD
$75
AD Size: 2.50" H x 4.75" W Artwork for your AD must be emailed in PDF Format to:
[email protected]
All Artwork must be received by May 16th to meet our printing deadline!!
AD Size: 2.50" H x 4.75" W Artwork for your AD must be emailed in PDF Format to:
[email protected]
All Artwork must be received by May 16th to meet our printing deadline!!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
1/4 PAGE AD
$50
AD Size: 3.50" H x 2.25" W Artwork for your AD must be emailed in PDF Format to:
[email protected]
All Artwork must be received by May 16th to meet our printing deadline!!
AD Size: 3.50" H x 2.25" W Artwork for your AD must be emailed in PDF Format to:
[email protected]
All Artwork must be received by May 16th to meet our printing deadline!!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
SINGLE LINE
$25
Single Line in Program Book. Your name will be displayed in the 57th Honoring Heroes Program Book.
Single Line in Program Book. Your name will be displayed in the 57th Honoring Heroes Program Book.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
closed
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout