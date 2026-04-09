Sponsor an Adoption Fee!

Hosted by
About this event
Sponsor an Adoption, Help a Pet Find Their Forever Home
Want to help one of our rescue pets get adopted faster? Become an Adoption Fee Sponsor and help offset a portion of an animal’s adoption fee for their future family.
At Heart of Texas Animal Rescue, our adoption fee is $400 and helps cover the extensive care each pet receives, including veterinary treatment, vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchipping, preventatives, food, and daily care while in rescue.
To ensure adopters remain financially invested in their new pet, we do not offer free adoptions. However, supporters can help by sponsoring part of the fee:
Your sponsorship helps:
Help give one of our rescue pets the extra push they need toward forever.
Sponsor an Adoption, Help a Pet Find Their Forever Home
Want to help one of our rescue pets get adopted faster? Become an Adoption Fee Sponsor and help offset a portion of an animal’s adoption fee for their future family.
At Heart of Texas Animal Rescue, our adoption fee is $400 and helps cover the extensive care each pet receives, including veterinary treatment, vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchipping, preventatives, food, and daily care while in rescue.
To ensure adopters remain financially invested in their new pet, we do not offer free adoptions. However, supporters can help by sponsoring part of the fee:
Your sponsorship helps:
Help give one of our rescue pets the extra push they need toward forever.
Sponsor an Adoption, Help a Pet Find Their Forever Home
Want to help one of our rescue pets get adopted faster? Become an Adoption Fee Sponsor and help offset a portion of an animal’s adoption fee for their future family.
At Heart of Texas Animal Rescue, our adoption fee is $400 and helps cover the extensive care each pet receives, including veterinary treatment, vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchipping, preventatives, food, and daily care while in rescue.
To ensure adopters remain financially invested in their new pet, we do not offer free adoptions. However, supporters can help by sponsoring part of the fee:
Your sponsorship helps:
Help give one of our rescue pets the extra push they need toward forever.
Sponsor an Adoption, Help a Pet Find Their Forever Home
Want to help one of our rescue pets get adopted faster? Become an Adoption Fee Sponsor and help offset a portion of an animal’s adoption fee for their future family.
At Heart of Texas Animal Rescue, our adoption fee is $400 and helps cover the extensive care each pet receives, including veterinary treatment, vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchipping, preventatives, food, and daily care while in rescue.
To ensure adopters remain financially invested in their new pet, we do not offer free adoptions. However, supporters can help by sponsoring part of the fee:
Your sponsorship helps:
Help give one of our rescue pets the extra push they need toward forever.
Sponsor an Adoption, Help a Pet Find Their Forever Home
Want to help one of our rescue pets get adopted faster? Become an Adoption Fee Sponsor and help offset a portion of an animal’s adoption fee for their future family.
At Heart of Texas Animal Rescue, our adoption fee is $400 and helps cover the extensive care each pet receives, including veterinary treatment, vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchipping, preventatives, food, and daily care while in rescue.
To ensure adopters remain financially invested in their new pet, we do not offer free adoptions. However, supporters can help by sponsoring part of the fee:
Your sponsorship helps:
Help give one of our rescue pets the extra push they need toward forever.
Sponsor an Adoption, Help a Pet Find Their Forever Home
Want to help one of our rescue pets get adopted faster? Become an Adoption Fee Sponsor and help offset a portion of an animal’s adoption fee for their future family.
At Heart of Texas Animal Rescue, our adoption fee is $400 and helps cover the extensive care each pet receives, including veterinary treatment, vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchipping, preventatives, food, and daily care while in rescue.
To ensure adopters remain financially invested in their new pet, we do not offer free adoptions. However, supporters can help by sponsoring part of the fee:
Your sponsorship helps:
Help give one of our rescue pets the extra push they need toward forever.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!