Sponsor an Adoption Fee!

Sponsor an Adoption, Help a Pet Find Their Forever Home

Want to help one of our rescue pets get adopted faster? Become an Adoption Fee Sponsor and help offset a portion of an animal’s adoption fee for their future family.

At Heart of Texas Animal Rescue, our adoption fee is $400 and helps cover the extensive care each pet receives, including veterinary treatment, vaccinations, spay/neuter, microchipping, preventatives, food, and daily care while in rescue.

To ensure adopters remain financially invested in their new pet, we do not offer free adoptions. However, supporters can help by sponsoring part of the fee:

Sponsorships begin at $50 minimum

Each animal may receive up to $300 in total sponsorships

A portion of the adoption fee will always remain for the adopter to pay

Your sponsorship helps:

Make adoption more affordable for loving families

Increase interest in pets needing homes

Support our mission of placing animals responsibly while continuing lifesaving efforts

Help give one of our rescue pets the extra push they need toward forever.