Sponsor an Emergency Response Vehicle

The Staging SUV is designed for mobilizing teams and equipment to and from disaster zones. Its Suburban Z71 build offers a perfect balance of space, reliability, and off-road capability. This vehicle will be used to transport personnel, supplies, and essential equipment to the staging areas in the field. Equipped with storage systems, communication devices, and GPS mapping, it ensures that our teams have everything they need at the site. By donating this SUV, you will help us ensure that we can quickly deploy our resources and personnel where they are needed most during a crisis.

