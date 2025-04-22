America's First Responders Network and its Constituent Branches, Corps, Divisions, Brigade, and Battalions Inc.
Sponsor an Emergency Response Vehicle
Medical Bag
$1,000
Equip a responder with a fully stocked trauma bag designed for field emergencies. Each bag includes tourniquets, trauma dressings, airway tools, burn care, splints, and essential medications—everything needed to stabilize victims until advanced care arrives. Your donation ensures life-saving treatment can begin the moment a responder hits the ground.
Food/Water Supply Pallet
$2,500
Provide a full pallet of shelf-stable food, hydration supplies, and electrolyte mixes for disaster victims and responders. These resources are critical in the first 72 hours of a deployment, when infrastructure is often down. Your sponsorship ensures no one goes hungry or dehydrated in a crisis.
Responders Gear Pack
$7,500
Outfit a responder head-to-toe with specialized gear for all-terrain, all-hazard operations. This includes helmets, harnesses, gloves, wildland PPE, water rescue suits, climbing gear, goggles, boots, and packs—professionally fitted and deployment ready. Your support prepares responders for the worst so they can do their best.
🔧 Vehicle Upfitting & Emergency Build Service
$50,000
The upfitting process is where a regular truck or SUV becomes a mission-ready emergency response vehicle. Once we acquire the base vehicle, it undergoes a full transformation—engineered and customized for specific field operations including command, rescue, communication, staging, and logistics.
Your donation supports a wide range of critical modifications, including:
* Emergency Lighting Systems (roof-mounted LED lightbars, perimeter strobes, integrated flashers)
* Sirens & PA Systems (multi-tone sirens with dual amplifiers and park-kill systems)
* Radio & Communications Equipment (multi-band mobile radios, satellite uplinks, Wi-Fi hotspots)
* Custom Storage Solutions (drawer systems, gear vaults, weapon/equipment mounts, medical kits)
* Power Systems (inverters, batteries, solar charging, generator tie-ins)
* Environmental Controls (rear AC units, climate controls, fan/exhaust for K9 or equipment cooling)
* Mounting & Brackets (for laptops, command boards, displays, fire extinguishers, etc.)
* Vehicle Wrapping & Branding (reflective decals, unit markings, sponsor recognition)
Each vehicle is custom-built based on its mission profile—whether it’s a Command SUV coordinating field teams, a SAR Truck rescuing victims, or a Supply Unit delivering food and medicine. Upfitting costs range from $50,000 to $100,000+ depending on complexity.
By sponsoring our Upfitting Service, you are funding the tools and technologies that turn our vehicles into life-saving assets on the front lines of disasters.
Help us build the fleet that saves lives.
Chief SUV
$97,725
The Chief SUV serves as a vital mobile command center for disaster response teams, allowing incident commanders to operate efficiently and safely in the field. Equipped with advanced communication tools and ample space for essential equipment, this vehicle ensures that key leaders remain connected and make crucial decisions in real-time. The Tahoe RST provides a reliable and rugged platform, featuring enhanced off-road capabilities and a sleek, professional look. Donating this vehicle will allow us to maintain control of operations even in the most challenging environments, improving the speed and effectiveness of our response efforts. Your contribution will help keep our command staff equipped with the best tools for disaster management.
Chief Truck
$87,205
The Chief Truck is designed to withstand the most demanding disaster scenarios. With its Silverado 2500HD ZR2 Bison build, this heavy-duty truck boasts superior off-road capabilities, ample storage space, and rugged durability. It will serve as the primary transport for leadership teams and critical equipment, offering a secure and mobile base of operations in the field. The ZR2 Bison package ensures that this truck can navigate through tough terrains such as flood zones, rough roads, and debris-littered environments. By donating this vehicle, you are helping ensure that we can respond to emergencies with the necessary flexibility and strength to save lives and manage resources effectively.
Command SUV
$82,975
The Command SUV will be the backbone of our field operations, providing a secure, comfortable, and tech-equipped space for managing large-scale disaster response efforts. With the Tahoe Z71 build, this SUV combines off-road performance with the comfort and features needed for long hours in the field. It will serve as the operational headquarters for our response teams, complete with communication tools, mapping systems, and data storage capabilities. This vehicle ensures our commanders can operate efficiently while maintaining mobility in even the most challenging disaster zones. Your donation will empower our leadership to coordinate on-site efforts seamlessly.
Command Truck
$85,980
The Command Truck is a high-performance, versatile vehicle built to handle diverse disaster response operations. With the Silverado 1500 ZR2 Bison build, this truck is equipped to navigate through rough and inaccessible terrain, while providing a reliable platform for managing resources, coordination, and communications. The ZR2 Bison package enhances this truck’s off-road capability, ensuring that it can access hard-hit areas that other vehicles may struggle to reach. Donating this vehicle means empowering our teams to respond faster and more effectively, ensuring that we can address needs in every corner of a disaster zone.
Communications SUV
$96,615
The Communications SUV is designed to serve as a mobile communication hub for our disaster response teams. Equipped with state-of-the-art communication technology, this vehicle will allow us to stay in constant contact with headquarters and other teams on the ground. The Suburban Z71 build is known for its off-road capabilities, ample cargo space, and reliable performance. By donating this vehicle, you will help us ensure that vital communication links are maintained during crises, keeping our teams connected and informed, which is essential for a quick and coordinated response.
Communications Truck
$88,085
The Communications Truck is a heavy-duty unit equipped with all necessary tools to maintain constant communication with first responders, agencies, and other essential personnel during an emergency. The Silverado 2500HD ZR2 Bison (5th Wheel) offers the power and capability to transport large equipment and additional communication systems, ensuring that we can manage operations even in remote or rugged areas. Donating this vehicle will help us ensure that all responders can maintain the communication lines necessary to coordinate rescues and distribute aid during critical situations.
Staging SUV
$85,800
The Staging SUV is designed for mobilizing teams and equipment to and from disaster zones. Its Suburban Z71 build offers a perfect balance of space, reliability, and off-road capability. This vehicle will be used to transport personnel, supplies, and essential equipment to the staging areas in the field. Equipped with storage systems, communication devices, and GPS mapping, it ensures that our teams have everything they need at the site. By donating this SUV, you will help us ensure that we can quickly deploy our resources and personnel where they are needed most during a crisis.
Staging Truck
$78,025
The Staging Truck is a vital vehicle for transporting heavy equipment, tools, and resources to disaster response sites. The Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss Z71 build offers off-road capability and rugged durability, making it the perfect vehicle for navigating through tough and damaged terrains. This truck is equipped with enough power and storage space to support large-scale logistics operations. Your donation will help ensure that we can efficiently stage and distribute critical supplies to those in need, facilitating faster and more effective disaster response.
Search & Rescue Light Truck
$74,455
The Search & Rescue Light Truck is designed for rapid deployment in emergency situations, equipped to transport rescue personnel, medical teams, and lightweight equipment. With the Silverado 2500HD LTZ Texas Edition Z71 build, this vehicle is perfect for navigating through flooded, mountainous, or damaged areas to provide aid where needed. Its off-road capabilities and high payload capacity ensure that this truck can access hard-to-reach locations and carry necessary rescue tools. By donating this vehicle, you will play a pivotal role in helping us save lives and perform quick rescues during emergencies.
Search & Rescue Heavy Truck
$7,500,000
The Search & Rescue Heavy Truck is a high-capacity, custom-built vehicle designed to handle the most demanding rescue operations. With a price tag of $7.5 million, this vehicle will be outfitted with state-of-the-art medical, search, and rescue equipment, including heavy-duty tools, life-saving equipment, and transport systems. Its ability to carry large amounts of gear and personnel makes it a cornerstone of our disaster response capabilities. Donating this vehicle will provide us with the necessary resources to carry out large-scale rescues in highly challenging environments.
Supplies Truck
$74,455
The Supplies Truck is essential for transporting medical supplies, food, water, and other critical resources to disaster zones. Built on the Silverado 2500HD LTZ Texas Edition Z71 platform, it features a robust and durable design that ensures it can navigate through challenging environments while carrying substantial amounts of supplies. This vehicle will play a vital role in ensuring that our teams have the resources they need to support affected communities during and after a disaster. Your contribution will help us provide essential goods to those in need quickly and efficiently.
Supplies Truck (5th Wheel)
$86,035
The Supplies Truck (5th Wheel) is an advanced vehicle capable of transporting heavy and oversized loads to disaster areas. Built on the Silverado 2500HD LTZ Texas Edition Z71 (5th Wheel) platform, it combines the power and off-road capabilities necessary for managing large-scale logistical operations. This vehicle will be used to move large amounts of supplies to staging areas or directly to the frontlines of disaster response efforts. By donating this vehicle, you will ensure that we can keep our operations running smoothly and get life-saving resources to the people who need them most.
Rescue Board
$500
Help save lives in swift water, surf, and flood conditions with a professional-grade NRS rescue board. Light, durable, and fast, it allows rescuers to stabilize victims in the water and bring them safely to shore. Your donation ensures our teams can operate effectively where every second counts.
Rescue Sled
$2,500
Sponsor a rugged NRS rescue sled designed for snow, ice, sand, and backcountry rescues. Pulled behind ATVs or UTVs, it safely transports patients or gear over terrain unreachable by vehicles. Your donation puts critical rescue equipment into the hands of teams who go where no roads exist.
Rescue Raft
$3,700
Provide a commercial-grade NRS inflatable raft, essential for swift-water and flood rescue operations. Lightweight and rapidly deployable, it allows teams to navigate flooded neighborhoods and evacuate people from submerged vehicles, rooftops, or disaster-stricken islands. You’ll be putting lives back within reach.
Rescue Boat
$75,000
Sponsor a fully equipped rescue boat designed for heavy-duty deployments in rivers, lakes, coastal areas, or major flood zones. Outfitted with marine radios, GPS, sonar, throw lines, and recovery gear, this vessel becomes a floating lifeline. Your support will put an elite water rescue unit on the water, ready to save lives.
Rescue Sea-Doo
$25,000
Enable our teams to perform fast, agile water rescues using a specially outfitted Sea-Doo. These personal watercraft can dart through flooded streets or rough surf, reaching victims that boats can’t. It’s the speed and maneuverability we need when seconds matter most—and you can make it happen.
Rescue Drone
$10,000
Help us take to the skies with an AXON Air tactical drone. Equipped with live video, thermal imaging, and GPS, this drone helps locate missing persons, map disaster zones, and assess threats—keeping responders safe and speeding up rescue times. Your donation puts eyes in the sky and intelligence in the hands of those who need it.
