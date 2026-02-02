Wasat Community

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Wasat Community

Sponsor an Iftar

2/19 Prophetic Iftar: Co-Sponsor This Iftar
$450

Support this gathering at a deeper level. As a Co-Sponsor, your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.

2/19 Prophetic Iftar: Fully Sponsor This Iftar
$900

Make a significant impact by sponsoring this iftar. Your generosity directly supports the full cost of the gathering and sustains Wasat’s Ramadan programming. Sponsors play a vital role in making these nights possible.

2/22 Iftar with Al Islam Center: Co-sponsor This Iftar
$450

Support this gathering at a deeper level. As a Co-Sponsor, your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.

2/22 Iftar with Al Islam Center: Fully Sponsor This Iftar
$900

Make a significant impact by sponsoring this iftar. Your generosity directly supports the full cost of the gathering and sustains Wasat’s Ramadan programming. Sponsors play a vital role in making these nights possible.

3/1 New Muslims Iftar: Fully Sponsor This Iftar
$900

Make a significant impact by sponsoring this iftar. Your generosity directly supports the full cost of the gathering and sustains Wasat’s Ramadan programming. Sponsors play a vital role in making these nights possible.

3/5 Art Show + Iftar: Co-Sponsor This Iftar
$450

Support this gathering at a deeper level. As a Co-Sponsor, your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.


*in case we receive another donation towards this same event, we may use your donation towards another Iftar to support feeding community members. Please contact us if this may be an issue.

3/5 Art Show + Iftar: Fully Sponsor This Iftar
$900

Make a significant impact by sponsoring this iftar. Your generosity directly supports the full cost of the gathering and sustains Wasat’s Ramadan programming. Sponsors play a vital role in making these nights possible.


*in case we receive another donation towards this same event, we may use your donation towards another Iftar to support feeding community members. Please contact us if this may be an issue.

3/8 Global Seekers: Co-Sponsor This Iftar
$450

Support this gathering at a deeper level. As a Co-Sponsor, your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.


*in case we receive another donation towards this same event, we may use your donation towards another Iftar to support feeding community members. Please contact us if this may be an issue.

3/8 Global Seekers: Fully Sponsor This Iftar
$900

Make a significant impact by sponsoring this iftar. Your generosity directly supports the full cost of the gathering and sustains Wasat’s Ramadan programming. Sponsors play a vital role in making these nights possible.


*in case we receive another donation towards this same event, we may use your donation towards another Iftar to support feeding community members. Please contact us if this may be an issue.

3/12 Last 10 Nights Iftar: Co-Sponsor This Iftar
$450

Support this gathering at a deeper level. As a Co-Sponsor, your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.

Sponsor A Meal For Any Iftar
$20

Estimated cost per meal is $20.

A gift of $100 serves 5 meals
A gift of $200 serves 10 meals


Sponsor Ramadan Expenses
$100

Your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.

Sponsor Ramadan Expenses
$200

Your generosity directly supports the cost of the gatherings and sustains Wasat’s Ramadan programming. Sponsors play a vital role in making these nights possible.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!