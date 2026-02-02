Sponsor an Iftar

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Support this gathering at a deeper level. As a Co-Sponsor, your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.
Make a significant impact by sponsoring this iftar. Your generosity directly supports the full cost of the gathering and sustains Wasat’s Ramadan programming. Sponsors play a vital role in making these nights possible.
Support this gathering at a deeper level. As a Co-Sponsor, your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.
Make a significant impact by sponsoring this iftar. Your generosity directly supports the full cost of the gathering and sustains Wasat’s Ramadan programming. Sponsors play a vital role in making these nights possible.
Make a significant impact by sponsoring this iftar. Your generosity directly supports the full cost of the gathering and sustains Wasat’s Ramadan programming. Sponsors play a vital role in making these nights possible.
Support this gathering at a deeper level. As a Co-Sponsor, your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.
*in case we receive another donation towards this same event, we may use your donation towards another Iftar to support feeding community members. Please contact us if this may be an issue.
Make a significant impact by sponsoring this iftar. Your generosity directly supports the full cost of the gathering and sustains Wasat’s Ramadan programming. Sponsors play a vital role in making these nights possible.
*in case we receive another donation towards this same event, we may use your donation towards another Iftar to support feeding community members. Please contact us if this may be an issue.
Support this gathering at a deeper level. As a Co-Sponsor, your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.
*in case we receive another donation towards this same event, we may use your donation towards another Iftar to support feeding community members. Please contact us if this may be an issue.
Make a significant impact by sponsoring this iftar. Your generosity directly supports the full cost of the gathering and sustains Wasat’s Ramadan programming. Sponsors play a vital role in making these nights possible.
*in case we receive another donation towards this same event, we may use your donation towards another Iftar to support feeding community members. Please contact us if this may be an issue.
Support this gathering at a deeper level. As a Co-Sponsor, your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.
Estimated cost per meal is $20.
A gift of $100 serves 5 meals
A gift of $200 serves 10 meals
Your contribution helps cover food, space, and program costs, allowing us to host a meaningful and well-resourced Ramadan experience for our community.
Your generosity directly supports the cost of the gatherings and sustains Wasat’s Ramadan programming. Sponsors play a vital role in making these nights possible.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!