Sponsor an Underdog

🐾 Training Supporter – $100/month Renews Monthly
$100

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.monthly

Some dogs just need a little extra help to shine. This tier funds obedience training or behavior support to boost adoptability.

🎖️ Perk: You'll receive a digital Training Supporter badge + before-and-after training success stories.

🐶 Adopt an Underdog – $200 One-Time Gift
$200

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Cover the full adoption fee for one dog—including spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and foster care.

🎖️ Perk: You'll get an Adoption Sponsor badge + updates on who you helped find a home!

🐱 Adopt an Undercat – $150 One-Time Gift
$150

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Cover the full adoption fee for one cat—including spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and foster care.

🎖️ Perk: You'll receive a Feline Adoption Sponsor badge + updates on the kitty you helped find a forever home!

🏅 Champion an Underdog – $500 One-Time Gift
$500

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Sponsor a dog's full rescue journey—from intake through adoption. This includes vetting, supplies, food, transport, and training.

🎖️ Perk: You'll receive a Top Dog Sponsor badge + a personalized thank-you story.

🐕 Support the Underdogs (Group Gifts Welcome!) – $1+
$1

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration

Choose your own amount or contribute with friends! Every dollar helps feed, vet, and care for dogs in need.

🎖️ Perk: All donors receive a Support Squad badge (perfect for classrooms, workplaces, or birthday pledges).

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing