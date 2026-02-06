Sponsor & Advertising Opportunities

Hosted by
We have four awards that we give out and we are looking for a sponsor to have naming rights (logo) associated with all our awards.
Looking for Title $2000 and Supporting $1000 sponsors. We can customize the on-field signage and logo placement and website and social media advertising opportunities.
Title Sponsor of the Referee Appreciation & Recruiting Week campaign in April. Have your firm's name on all the promotional emails, releases and be mentioned as the title sponsor of the Coaches Choice Umpire & Official of the year and Referee Choice Awards for the men's and women's coaches of the year. Need to know by March 1, 2026
Sponsor the 4 minute video acceptance speeches for all our Hall of Fame award winners. This gives you title sponsorship on all videos, which will be seen on our website and YouTube channel over and over again.
Give a low income kid a chance to attend a camp or league with a $100 Participation grant. Some sponsors have supported multiple grants. Just let us know what you want to do.
Sponsor equipment, intro clinics and coaches training for communities trying to start a new youth lacrosse program. Help grow the game! You are entitled to naming rights for each grant.
Be the title sponsor of the Awards Ceremony and have your logo on all the signage, printed promotional material, website and social media posts. Expected attendance 150-200. Date: Sept 27th 2026
Sponsor a auction item: gift card, vacation rental, cruize, tropical vacation, product or service so we can raise money during our live and silent auction at the Award Ceremony and Hotdish.
