Sponsor & Advertising Opportunities

Minnesota Lacrosse Hall of Fame Foundation

138 14th Ave N

Hopkins, MN 55343, USA

Hall of Fame Award Sponsor
$500

We have four awards that we give out and we are looking for a sponsor to have naming rights (logo) associated with all our awards.

  1. Hall of Fame Award
  2. Unsung Hero Award
  3. Indigenous Lacrosse Award
  4. Grow the Game Award



Hotdish Sixes fundraising Tournament
$2,000

Looking for Title $2000 and Supporting $1000 sponsors. We can customize the on-field signage and logo placement and website and social media advertising opportunities.

Sponsor of the Referee Appreciation & Recruiting Week
$1,400

Title Sponsor of the Referee Appreciation & Recruiting Week campaign in April. Have your firm's name on all the promotional emails, releases and be mentioned as the title sponsor of the Coaches Choice Umpire & Official of the year and Referee Choice Awards for the men's and women's coaches of the year. Need to know by March 1, 2026

Sponsor the Awards Ceremony Video Acceptance Speech Videos
$2,000

Sponsor the 4 minute video acceptance speeches for all our Hall of Fame award winners. This gives you title sponsorship on all videos, which will be seen on our website and YouTube channel over and over again.

Sponsor a Low Income Youth Participation Grant
$100

Give a low income kid a chance to attend a camp or league with a $100 Participation grant. Some sponsors have supported multiple grants. Just let us know what you want to do.

New Youth Program Builder Grants
$1,000

Sponsor equipment, intro clinics and coaches training for communities trying to start a new youth lacrosse program. Help grow the game! You are entitled to naming rights for each grant.

Sponsor the Awards Ceremony and Website
$1,000

Be the title sponsor of the Awards Ceremony and have your logo on all the signage, printed promotional material, website and social media posts. Expected attendance 150-200. Date: Sept 27th 2026

Donate a product or service to our silent and live auctions
Free

Sponsor a auction item: gift card, vacation rental, cruize, tropical vacation, product or service so we can raise money during our live and silent auction at the Award Ceremony and Hotdish.

