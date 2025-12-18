Georgia Gerontology Society

Sponsor and Exhibitor Agreement for GGS 2026 Annual Conference and Meeting

7000 Lanier Islands Pkwy

Buford, GA 30518, USA

Sponsorship - Champion Level
$5,000

Our highest level sponsorship opportunity, which includes:

●      Three (3) full conference registrations

●      An invitation to present during one of the conference workshop sessions

●      An invitation to address conference attendees during a plenary session (no more than three minutes)

●      Most prominent recognition and signage throughout the conference, on the GGS website, on GGS social media, and in the GGS newsletter

●      Screen projection loop before and after general sessions

●      One (1) in-person exhibit booth

●      A one (1) year organizational GGS membership

●      Inclusion of your promotional item in conference tote bag

●      Two (2) tickets to the invitation-only lunch


Sponsorship - Collaborator Level
$3,500

Our second level sponsorship opportunity, which includes:

●      Two (2) full conference registrations

●      An invitation to address conference attendees during a plenary session (no more than 3 minutes)

●      Recognition on the GGS website, on GGS social media, and other conference materials

●      Networking with executive board

●      Conference breaks "shout-outs"

●      Screen projection loop before and after general sessions

●      One (1) in-person exhibit booth

●      A one (1) year organizational GGS membership

●      Inclusion of your promotional item in conference tote bag



Sponsorship - Supporter Level
$2,000

This sponsorship opportunity includes:

●     One (1) full conference registration

●     Recognition on the GGS website, on GGS social media, and other conference materials

●      Screen projection loop before and after general sessions

●      One (1) in-person exhibit booth

●      A one (1) year organizational GGS membership

●      Inclusion of your promotional item in conference tote bag

Sponsorship - Contributor Level
$1,000

This sponsorship opportunity includes:

●     Option to purchase two (2) individual registrations at a discounted rate of 10% off the GGS member early bird rate

●      One (1) in-person exhibit booth

●      R Recognition on the GGS website, on GGS social media, and other conference materials

●      Screen projection loop before and after general sessions

●      Inclusion of your promotional item in conference tote bag

Sponsorship - Friend Level
$250

This level presents the perfect opportunity for individuals and small agencies, organizations, and businesses to promote their company, and support our efforts to educate, serve, and advocate for older adults and their families. 

Included in this level:

●      Inclusion of your promotional item in conference tote bag

●      Recognition on the GGS website, on GGS social media, and other conference materials


Exhibitor Space
$750

Exhibitor set up begins Monday morning before conference programming begins, and break down is Tuesday afternoon.

Exhibitor space includes:

●      One 30" x 6' table

●      Two chairs

●      Trash can

Power maybe be available upon request and subject to availability.

Exhibitors also enjoy:

●      Option to purchase two (2) individual registrations at a discounted rate of 10% off the GGS member early bird rate

●      Recognition on the GGS website, on GGS social media, and other conference materials

●      Screen projection loop before and after general sessions

●      Inclusion of your promotional item in conference tote bag

Custom Sponsorship
Free

The GGS Sponsorship and Exhibitor Committee will contact you to discuss your vision for a custom sponsorship package.

Champion or Collaborator Free Registration
Free

Free registrations:

●     Three for Champion level

●     Two for Collaborator level


Supporter Level or Exhibitor Space Discounted Registration
Free

Discounted registrations limit is two.


