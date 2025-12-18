Sponsor and Exhibitor Agreement for GGS 2026 Annual Conference and Meeting

Hosted by
Our highest level sponsorship opportunity, which includes:
● Three (3) full conference registrations
● An invitation to present during one of the conference workshop sessions
● An invitation to address conference attendees during a plenary session (no more than three minutes)
● Most prominent recognition and signage throughout the conference, on the GGS website, on GGS social media, and in the GGS newsletter
● Screen projection loop before and after general sessions
● One (1) in-person exhibit booth
● A one (1) year organizational GGS membership
● Inclusion of your promotional item in conference tote bag
● Two (2) tickets to the invitation-only lunch
Our second level sponsorship opportunity, which includes:
● Two (2) full conference registrations
● An invitation to address conference attendees during a plenary session (no more than 3 minutes)
● Recognition on the GGS website, on GGS social media, and other conference materials
● Networking with executive board
● Conference breaks "shout-outs"
● Screen projection loop before and after general sessions
● One (1) in-person exhibit booth
● A one (1) year organizational GGS membership
● Inclusion of your promotional item in conference tote bag
This sponsorship opportunity includes:
● One (1) full conference registration
● Recognition on the GGS website, on GGS social media, and other conference materials
● Screen projection loop before and after general sessions
● One (1) in-person exhibit booth
● A one (1) year organizational GGS membership
● Inclusion of your promotional item in conference tote bag
This sponsorship opportunity includes:
● Option to purchase two (2) individual registrations at a discounted rate of 10% off the GGS member early bird rate
● One (1) in-person exhibit booth
● R Recognition on the GGS website, on GGS social media, and other conference materials
● Screen projection loop before and after general sessions
● Inclusion of your promotional item in conference tote bag
This level presents the perfect opportunity for individuals and small agencies, organizations, and businesses to promote their company, and support our efforts to educate, serve, and advocate for older adults and their families.
Included in this level:
● Inclusion of your promotional item in conference tote bag
● Recognition on the GGS website, on GGS social media, and other conference materials
Exhibitor set up begins Monday morning before conference programming begins, and break down is Tuesday afternoon.
Exhibitor space includes:
● One 30" x 6' table
● Two chairs
● Trash can
Power maybe be available upon request and subject to availability.
Exhibitors also enjoy:
● Option to purchase two (2) individual registrations at a discounted rate of 10% off the GGS member early bird rate
● Recognition on the GGS website, on GGS social media, and other conference materials
● Screen projection loop before and after general sessions
● Inclusion of your promotional item in conference tote bag
The GGS Sponsorship and Exhibitor Committee will contact you to discuss your vision for a custom sponsorship package.
Free registrations:
● Three for Champion level
● Two for Collaborator level
Discounted registrations limit is two.
