{Sponsor & Vendor Registration} Summer 2025 TLI

6 ft. table and two (2) chairs; breakfast and lunch are included for one (1) guest.
Vendor Table + Meal Package for 2
$100
6 ft. table and two (2) chairs; breakfast and lunch are included for two (2) guests.
Event BRONZE Sponsor
$50
Admission for up to one (1) guest;
VIP seating and special recognition during the event;
breakfast and lunch are included for two (2) guests.
Event SILVER Sponsor
$100
Admission for up to two (2) guests;
VIP seating and special recognition during the event; placement in promotional materials during and after the event;
breakfast and lunch are included for two (2) guests.
Event GOLD Sponsor
$250
Admission for up to four (4) guests;
VIP seating and special recognition during the event; placement in promotional materials during and after the event;
breakfast and lunch are included for four (4) guests.
Event PLATINUM Sponsor
$500
Admission for up to five (5) guests;
VIP seating and special recognition during the event; placement in promotional materials during and after the event; breakfast and lunch are included for four (4) guests.
Invitation to meet and greet with Senior Leaders from District 44 for additional networking opportunities.
