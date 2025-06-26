District 44 Toastmasters

District 44 Toastmasters

About this event

{Sponsor & Vendor Registration} Summer 2025 TLI

135 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, GA 30168, USA

Vendor Table & Chairs Only
$50
6 ft. table and two (2) chairs; snacks included.
Vendor Table + Meal Package for 1
$75
6 ft. table and two (2) chairs; breakfast and lunch are included for one (1) guest.
Vendor Table + Meal Package for 2
$100
6 ft. table and two (2) chairs; breakfast and lunch are included for two (2) guests.
Event BRONZE Sponsor
$50
Admission for up to one (1) guest; VIP seating and special recognition during the event; breakfast and lunch are included for two (2) guests.
Event SILVER Sponsor
$100
Admission for up to two (2) guests; VIP seating and special recognition during the event; placement in promotional materials during and after the event; breakfast and lunch are included for two (2) guests.
Event GOLD Sponsor
$250
Admission for up to four (4) guests; VIP seating and special recognition during the event; placement in promotional materials during and after the event; breakfast and lunch are included for four (4) guests.
Event PLATINUM Sponsor
$500
Admission for up to five (5) guests; VIP seating and special recognition during the event; placement in promotional materials during and after the event; breakfast and lunch are included for four (4) guests. Invitation to meet and greet with Senior Leaders from District 44 for additional networking opportunities.
