Vendor Opportunity - Super 7 Symposium Series™

247-11 Francis Lewis Blvd

Rosedale, NY 11422, USA

District 20-K1 Committees
Free

District 20-K1 Committee(s)


Kindly note: While we will do our best to accommodate, table and chair availability will be extremely limited. Therefore, we respectfully encourage each participating committee to bring their own table and chairs to ensure a comfortable and efficient setup.

Additionally, we kindly ask that all participating committees bring their own tent if applicable, as this is required for outdoor tabling along the block.

Government & NYC Agencies — Complimentary with Registration
Free

We value the presence of local agencies that provide critical resources and services. Agencies are encouraged to register early to secure one of the limited tables.

Benefits:

  • One complimentary table at a symposium of choice
  • Opportunity to provide resources and information directly to the community
  • Recognition on the symposium acknowledgment slide and social media thank-you post
CBO/Nonprofits - $100 per symposium / $500 for all 7
$100

Nonprofit organizations play a vital role in supporting health, wellness, and community outreach.

Benefits:

  • One table at selected symposiums (or all seven with package)
  • Space to share educational materials, services, and resources
  • Inclusion in social media appreciation post recognizing nonprofit partners
  • Networking with community members, Lions Club leaders, and other service providers
Banks & Financial Institutions — $500 per symposium / $2,500
$500

Banks and financial institutions are invited to connect with the community by promoting financial literacy, products, and services.

Benefits:

  • One table at selected symposiums (or all seven with package)
  • Opportunity to distribute promotional items and engage directly with families
  • Recognition in event materials and social media sponsor appreciation post
  • Direct exposure to participants seeking financial resources and guidance
Small Businesses — $250 per symposium / $1,000 for all 7
$250

Local small businesses are the heart of the community. Tabling offers direct exposure and a chance to support the Super 7 Symposium Series™.

Benefits:

  • One table at selected symposiums (or all seven with package)
  • Opportunity to market products or services to attendees
  • Recognition on sponsor acknowledgment slide and in community thank-you posts
  • Connection to a diverse audience of families, professionals, and community leaders
Merchandise Large 6 FT Table ($150)
$150

Merchandise Large 6 FT Table ($150)

Add a donation for Rosedale Lions Club Foundation Inc.

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!